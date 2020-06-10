Planning is still underway for many Manitou Days events to be held in the August time frame. The Manitou Days Grand Parade is scheduled for Friday, August 21. The Grand Marshal will be announced in early July.
Additionally, every year White Bear Events recognizes a Volunteer of the Year. The Volunteer of the Year Award is given to an active participant in the White Bear Lake area—one who demonstrates exceptional service to our community. The recipient’s involvement significantly impacts our White Bear Lake community and/or the organization(s) in which she or he is involved. Nominations for the 2020 Volunteer of the Year will be accepted through Monday, June 15, and forms can be found online at manitoudays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.