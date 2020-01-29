WHITE BEAR LAKE — A man was put on probation last month for a shooting at Solid Ground.
Ernest Xavier Breland, 28, of Minneapolis, fled police after he fired a gun at Solid Ground on Century Avenue in November 2018, according to court documents. He was charged with gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (due to a prior felony conviction). He pleaded guilty in December 2019 and was sentenced to two years of probation. A charge of fleeing police officers on foot was dismissed.
A White Bear Lake Police Officer saw the suspect leave a vehicle in the area and run into the woods. A Ramsey County Sheriff's Office K-9 came to the scene and officers located Breland after they heard a loud cracking noise in the woods. A Solid Ground security guard witnessed the shooting incident. The guard's report was consistent with security camera footage.
Police returned to search the area the next day. A 9mm Luger Hi-Point Model 09 handgun was found in the woods near where they found the suspect. The casings inside the magazine matched one found near an outbuilding in the area the day of the shooting. White Bear Lake Police Detective Andrew Burth requested testing for the DNA on the firearm. It matched Breland's DNA.
Sara Marie Moore
