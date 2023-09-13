Imagine what life would be like if you had to tell your family, “I don’t know where we’re going to get our next meal.”
Craig Sorley, of White Bear Lake, is the founder and Kenya Director for Creation Stewards International (CSI). He’s worked in Kenya, Africa for over 20 years to solve problems of hunger caused by soil erosion, deforestation and other forms of land degradation.
He is on a journey to walk 500 miles around the Twin Cities chain of lakes this summer and fall to raise money to help the people of Kenya beat hunger.
“We’re hoping to raise $500,000 so that we can increase our training programs with farmers,” Sorley said. “Some of the lakes I walk around are Nokomis and Lake Harriet. When I have less time I go walking along the trail that’s right along the edge of White Bear Lake.”
He said with every step he thinks and prays for those he knows in Kenya who are hungry. His desire for the people of Kenya is not only to grow enough food to provide for their families but for more trainers who can empower people to learn how to farm more sustainably.
According to Sorely, CSI’s holistic strategy of ministry acts as a living parable, disciplining people to grow in Christ while becoming good stewards of his creation. Its programs restore people spiritually, physically and economically by training farmers to restore their soil, plant trees, use fire-less cookers and learn beekeeping.
Sorley and his Kenyan colleagues have had some success in solving this problem. He said training local people how to restore their soil, their farms, and their forests, reverses land degradation. Many farmers have been able to double and sometimes triple their crop yields.
“When people are chronically hungry, they are always doing things to cut down the forest,” Sorley said. “We had a horrible drought last year in Kenya, one of the worst droughts we’ve had. Farmers don’t get a bailout check from the government when their crops fail. They go and cut down trees to sell firewood or charcoal to the city, so there’s massive deforestation.”
Sorley said a combination of deforestation and overgrazing creates a dry landscape which leads to fewer crops.
“If you don’t solve the food problem, you’ll never solve any other environmental problems,” Sorley said. “We’ve been working with farmers and a big huge problem in Africa is a lot of relief food. Depending on where you go in Kenya, people are completely dependent on food handouts. They don’t have the motivation to solve their agricultural problems. So we’re coming alongside them and we’re saying let’s teach you how to restore your soil and to restore your forests.”
He noted farmers who have used this approach have learned how to restore their soil, how to replant trees on their farms and how to stop soil erosion. “All of a sudden they start producing more food and they get excited,” Sorley said.
According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), there will be 310 million people by 2030 in Africa who suffer from moderate to severe food problems. “It’s almost equivalent to all the people in the United States,” Sorley said.
Sorley and his wife Tracy lived in Africa for 22 years. They have two sons, Nathan and Aaron, who are in college. They moved to White Bear Lake two years ago because of health issues and plan on going back to Kenya in November.
Sorley has walked approximately 300 miles and hopes to hit the 500-mile mark by the end of October.
“Those of us who have plenty of food to eat should care about those who don’t,” Sorley said.
