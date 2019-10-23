WHITE BEAR LAKE — A Maple Grove man was charged this month for speed that allegedly caused a fatal crash near Highway 96 and I-35E in March.
Robert James Norby, 52, was driving a DHL delivery truck eastbound on Highway 96 the afternoon of March 22 when he crashed the SUV into a Kia Sportage turning onto the southbound I-35E ramp, according to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. The 25-year-old driver of the Kia, from West St. Paul, was found unconscious at the scene by a White Bear Lake police officer and was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital. Norby was taken to the hospital with a wrist and knee fracture.
According to the investigation, Norby had a red light and the victim had a green arrow at the time of the crash. Multiple witnesses saw the delivery truck speeding on the right shoulder of the highway. One witness said the vehicle went airborne prior to the crash. Forensic testing concluded it was going over 80 mph. The speed limit was 40 mph.
Public safety officials concluded that the victim could not have survived the crash because the vehicle was going so fast and T-boned the victim's vehicle.
After an investigation, it was concluded that Norby was not using his phone while he was driving. Norby said he has little memory of the crash and didn't see where the car came from. His license had been temporarily suspended three times in the last three years for failure to provide medical documents. At the time of the crash, he had no driving restrictions.
According to medical records obtained via search warrant, Norby took a medicine for seizures the morning of the crash and had seizure listed in his medical history. In September, Norby submitted a loss of consciousness reinstatement certificate to the DMV.
The felony offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
