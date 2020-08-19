A 37-year-old man used social media to harass a 14-year-old Vadnais Heights girl and later broke into her bedroom, according to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court last week.
Russell James Anderson Baldwin, of Cambridge, has been charged with two felonies: first-degree burglary and harassing someone under 18 with sexual or aggressive intent. He has previously been convicted of possession of child pornography in Isanti County.
Around 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Vadnais Heights. They spoke to a woman and her 14-year-old daughter, who said she was lying on her bed while video chatting with her boyfriend when she saw her bedroom door slowly open. A man entered, sat on her bed and said, “We need to talk.” When she turned to get her phone, which was charging on the bed, the man blocked her path with his body, saying, “No, no, no.” The girl later told investigators that she was afraid that the man would sexually assault her.
The girl was able to leave her bedroom and meet her mother in the hallway. The girl’s boyfriend had called her mother to alert her of the intrusion, and her mother ran to her daughter’s bedroom and told the man to get out of the house. He walked to the deck, climbed down into the front yard and walked away, according to the charges. As he left, he said that he needed inpatient treatment. The mother took a picture of the man and later told investigators that she could smell alcohol on him.
The girl told investigators that she had seen the man previously; he had approached her and a friend at Greenhaven Park a few weeks earlier and asked the girl to get into his car. He also sent her a message on Instagram, which she ignored but took a screenshot of, as well as multiple long messages on other social media platforms in which he called her “hun” and told her that he missed her. She blocked all of his requests but recalled him saying that his name was Russell or another name that started with an R.
Deputies recalled picking up Baldwin, who is homeless, while he was drunk at Greenhaven Park on Aug. 4. The photo from the screenshot taken by the girl resembled Baldwin. Baldwin was later arrested, and the girl and her mother identified him in a photo line-up.
Baldwin told police that he went to the house to seek shelter during a storm. He denied entering the home and said he “met a heavy-set blond woman at the door who told him to leave.” He also said he could not remember if he had entered the girl’s bedroom and claimed he and not seen either her or her mother before. Later, he said that he had seen a Facebook post from the girl’s mother saying she was struggling, and he wanted to “get a job and help out her with money and possibly help her out with yard work.”
When confronted with the fact that all of his communications were direct towards the girl and not her mother, Baldwin said that he was “a very loving, very kind person.” He also said that he found the girl’s address after Googling her mother’s name. “I care about their family like they are family to me,” he told police, according to the charges. He said he intended to help the woman and her daughter; he wanted to ask the mother out and “have (his) own family.”
In January of this year, Baldwin was sentenced on three counts of possession of child pornography in Isanti County District Court. Each count was on pornography involving prepubescent girls, according to the charges.
Police asked Baldwin if there would be any evidence of stalking or child pornography on his cell phone. He said that he may have looked at child pornography in the last year. His probation officer told investigators that Baldwin had gotten a new phone since his earlier child pornography convictions, so any child pornography found on it would be a new violation. The phone is being held for examination by authorities.
Bail has been sent at $200,000. Baldwin will next appear in court Wednesday, Aug. 26.
— Elizabeth Callen
