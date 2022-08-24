A Mahtomedi man, Jeremiah Eugene Palmore, 20, has been charged with third-degree murder, after he provided narcotics that led to the death of an Oak Park Heights girl. He faces up to 25 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $40,000.
A third-degree murder occurs without any intent of the accused to end the life of another person, but occurs anyway due the reckless disregard of another’s life. The victim may have been murdered directly by these acts or as an indirect or unfortunate result. Drug-induced murders (commonly at the hands of a drug dealer) are included in the third-degree murder category.
On May 12, 2021, an Oak Park Heights woman reported finding her daughter, 17, unconscious in bed, where she was pronounced dead.
Pills stamped with “M50” found in the teen’s bra were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing and were determined to contain 0.1 gram of fentanyl. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the teen’s death as caused by accidental fentanyl toxicity.
Oak Park Heights Police officers spoke with multiple witnesses who said the teen had previously struggled with narcotics and had often used “percs”, which are opioids such as Percocet or Vicodin.
They also noted that, two days earlier, the victim had gone to meet the accused, who they said had a reputation for providing pills.
One of the witnessess showed screenshots of the teen’s conversations with the accused on Snapchat, which included a discussion about buying three “percs” for $75. According to the criminal complaint, the murdered teen and three others hung out on May 10 and stopped at the suspect’s home. Only the teen went inside and came out after 10 minutes. One of the witnesses said the teen didn’t seem herself after leaving the suspect’s home.
In a conversation with officers, the accused said the teen had stopped by his home and asked for “percs”, but he didn’t have any. He did, however, admit to buying pills that matched those found on the teen. When officers searched his apartment, they found a baggie containing pills that matched those found on the teen. But the accused said the pills belonged to his mother’s boyfriend.
However, DNA found on one of the pills in the teen’s possession matched the suspect’s DNA, the complaint states.
