A Mahtomedi man, Jeremiah Eugene Palmore, 20, has been charged with third-degree murder, after he provided narcotics that led to the death of an Oak Park Heights girl. He faces up to 25 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $40,000.

A third-degree murder occurs without any intent of the accused to end the life of another person, but occurs anyway due the reckless disregard of another’s life. The victim may have been murdered directly by these acts or as an indirect or unfortunate result. Drug-induced murders (commonly at the hands of a drug dealer) are included in the third-degree murder category.

