Jagger Krueger, 19, of Willernie, has been charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting substantial bodily harm following a stabbing incident in Willernie. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and $20,000.
According to the criminal complaint, a Washington County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near the intersection of Stillwater Road and Penway Avenue observed a man walking with his left hand pressed against the left side of his neck. The man appeared pale and blood was running down his chest. His shorts were also soaked with blood. The deputy stopped and spoke with the victim, who said he was stabbed by Krueger, who lives in the 100 block of Penway Avenue.
Law enforcement went to the home and ordered the sole occupant, Krueger's brother, out of the house while they set up a perimeter. The brother told deputies he saw Krueger and the victim walking away from the house when he got home from work, but did not speak to either of them. He said he saw Krueger walking southwest from the house, and deputies were advised that Krueger was seen in the area of Lake Washington, which lies west of Warner Road. Deputies located Krueger and took him into custody. Krueger made refernces to stabbing the victin as he was transported to jail.
Upon searching the home, deputies found blood on the stairs outside of the house, a trail of blood from the outside to the inside of the house, and drops in the kitchen and living room. They believed the stabbing occurred in the living room, based on the blood trail. A knife with a significant amount of blood on it was found on the kitchen table; a knife with a small amount of blood on the handle was found on the counter; and a knife located in a knife block also appeared to have blood on it.
According to deputies, the victim was treated at Regions Hospital and sustained seven stab wounds to various parts of his body.
