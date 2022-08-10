Jagger Krueger, 19, of Willernie, has been charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting substantial bodily harm following a stabbing incident in Willernie. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and $20,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Washington County Sheriff's deputy on patrol near the intersection of Stillwater Road and Penway Avenue observed a man walking with his left hand pressed  against the left side of his neck. The man appeared pale and blood was running down his chest. His shorts were also soaked with blood. The deputy stopped and spoke with the victim, who said he was stabbed by Krueger, who lives in the 100 block of Penway Avenue.

