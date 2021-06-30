Paul and Suzanne Hanifl of North Oaks hope to make their mark on Minnesota’s thoroughbred racing industry.
The couple, who left the Chicago area a few years ago to be closer to their three children and grandchildren, made a deliberate decision to advance horse racing in Minnesota after relocating their small breeding operation to St. Michael. A half-dozen thoroughbred mares call Suzanne Stables home, and the Hanifls spare no expense finding the best stallions to service them.
“Horses are a big part of our life,” Suzanne said. “We want to help the state’s racing community by running quality horses at Canterbury (the racetrack in Shakopee).”
Last month, the Hanifls welcomed their latest baby, a muscular bay colt with a very famous dad: Triple Crown winner Justify. The exuberant youngster was featured in a June 2 piece by a Rochester television station as the state’s first Justify son.
The reporter pointed out that a colt sired by a Triple Crown winner represents a big step forward in the Minnesota racing industry, which has a $407 million impact on the state’s economy, according to a University of Minnesota study.
Stud fees to rock star racehorses are in the six figures. But to the Hanifls, the investment is means to an end: to breed “a real good horse, a high-end graded stakes winner,” Paul told the Rochester reporter, while they still can.
If their name is familiar, it’s because the Hanifls have invested in more than racehorses. They started a nonprofit foundation in 2000 to support communities through programs promoting environmental awareness, conservation, education, the arts and sciences, health and physical fitness.
Locally, the foundation helped build White Bear Lake’s Hanifl Performing Arts Center, Hanifl Fields Athletic Park in Hugo and Hanifl Family Wild Woods at the Minnesota Zoo. Globally, the philanthropist couple has erected an outdoor educational/environmental studies wing at Suzanne’s former school in India and they support health clinics for the underinsured in Florida and Illinois.
Their new colt’s daddy is the most recent winner of the American Triple Crown, which includes the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. Winning all three races reportedly had a $2.94 million payout to Justify’s owners, who retired him to stud shortly after the Belmont. The Kentucky-bred stallion was purchased as a yearling for $500,000 by a partnership group.
Pedigrees are everything to horse breeders, and Justify’s famous lineage is a “who’s who” in the racing world. He is only the second horse to win the Triple Crown with an undefeated record, following Seattle Slew, from whom he is descended. Other ancestors include five Triple Crown winners, including the greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat.
The new Justify son is not the first time the Hanifls have bred to a Triple Crown winner.
In 2018, the same mare, a six-figure track winner herself, gave birth to a large colt by American Pharoah, the first of his offspring to be born in Minnesota.
The great-great-great grandson of Secretariat won the Triple Crown in 2015 after a 37-year lull. American Pharoah also won the Breeders’ Cup Classic to become the first and only horse to win the grand slam of thoroughbred racing.
Named Sota King, the 3-year-old colt is debuting at Canterbury this summer.
