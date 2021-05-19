Major road construction project coming to Hwy 36 and Manning

The start of spring means road construction is not far behind, and visitors to Stillwater will notice.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $21 million contract with Shafer Contracting Co. Inc. to construct the Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange at its meeting May 11. The Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange will be at the intersection of Stillwater, Lake Elmo, and Grant. Washington County was awarded federal and state funds to lead the development and construction of the interchange, which will include a bridge on Manning Avenue that will go over Highway 36.
“This is a big project which took five years to plan and will take two years to complete,” Washington County Public Works Design Engineer Frank Ticknor said.
Goals for the project:
• Address the existing deficiencies, including the inadequate intersection spacing, increased congestion and delays, and safety concerns.
• Apply access management guidelines to the Manning Avenue corridor while accommodating access needs of existing businesses, residential properties, potential development and individual property owners.
• Improve safety, capacity and operation of the Highway 36 and Manning Avenue intersection and surrounding area.
• Utilize a comprehensive agency and public engagement process to achieve community acceptance.
• Consider bicycle, pedestrian and ADA facilities along the Manning Avenue corridor.
Construction will start in mid-May and continue into 2022. According to Ticknor, Manning Avenue north of 36 will be closed and a detour will be provided. “We are also building a temporary road south of 36 for the Sanctuary neighborhood,” he said.
An intersection realignment on Osgood Avenue (County Highway 24) and Highway 36 in Stillwater will begin sometime in August or September and will take approximately two months to complete.
(1) comment
When will they address the intersection of Hwy 36 and Century Blvd?
