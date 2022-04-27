There they sit stacked, like a blinking safety light choir waiting for direction.
You can see the wooden orange-and-white-striped barricades with the little round blinking light on top on Arcwood Road, around the corner from Wildwood Avenue, where State Trunk Highway (STH) 244 will soon be turned into County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12. Some of the barricades are already stationed at various places along Wildwood Road.
Orange-and-white-striped barrels and orange-and-white witches’ hats are already redirecting traffic around closed lanes. A long yellow tube is stretched out on the north side of the road.
In only a matter of weeks, STH 244 (Wildwood Road) between Century Avenue and Mahtomedi Avenue will exist no more, and a total makeover of the road into CSAH 12 will begin.
In one consent agenda vote, the Mahtomedi City Council paved the way at its April 19 meeting for work to begin by approving agreements with Washington County that outline work and fiduciary responsibilities.
Even Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron happened by council chambers to give his green light to the project.
The first order of business was to decide which government entity would be responsible for which duties, as council approved a maintenance agreement with the county for project work on CSAH 12. Work components to be divided up include storm sewer, water main, sanitary sewer, signs, pavement markings, boulevards, landscaping, pavement, curb, gutter, sidewalks, trails and pedestrian ramps.
Another decision to be made was which entity is to look after the new pedestrian signal at Wedgewood Drive, as council approved a cooperative agreement with the county for maintenance of the traffic signal system on CSAH 12 at its intersection with Wedgewood Drive. The city will be responsible for all electrical costs for the street lights and signal operation and luminaire repair and replacements on the signals and streetlights. The city must also notify the county of all vehicles with emergency vehicle preemption emitters. The county will be responsible for everything else pertaining to the signal and lighting system and signage.
In the end, all parties needed to come to an agreement about who pays for it all. Following negotiations over the past year, council approved a cost-sharing agreement with Washington County for those CSAH 12 improvements. The agreement details the project components for which the city will be sharing in the costs. The city’s estimated cost for this $5.9 million project is $365,308. The water fund will finance $10,000 of the costs, and the rest will be paid for by the city’s street improvement fund and through special assessments. Most of the costs will be paid by the county through the use of state turnback funds
and county capital improvement monies.
The city must also approve a cooperative agreement that will cover Mahtomedi’s streets, which will be responsible for handling all the detoured traffic.
Council also conducted the following actions at the April 19 meeting:
In further road news, council approved the master partnership contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to facilitate payment for miscellaneous services provided by the agency. The city may occasionally request services from MnDOT, such as road maintenance, inspections or other services. This agreement is effective for five years and may be renewed by agreement of both parties.
Road concerns continue: council approved a contract with Corrective Asphalt Materials in the amount of $30,797.24. The contractor will apply Reclamite to 18 residential streets in the Historical District as part of regular road maintenance. Reclamite is a new petroleum-based material similar to seal coating, but with several advantages: it sets up faster, involves easier cleanup, has no runoff issues and is the same cost as seal coating. The vendor is the sole authorized supplier/applicator of Reclamite in the state.
Council approved a proposal for electrical engineering and lighting design services in the amount of $9,800 to EDI-dolejs Inc. for the Lake Links Trail Lighting, using grant-eligible funding. The portion of the Lake Links Trail to be illuminated runs from the District Education Center to Briarwood Avenue, and then from Briarwood Avenue to Dwinnell Avenue at the border with the city of Dellwood. Bollard-style light fixtures are proposed for the trail, and will likely be installed this fall.
Council awarded the contract for sanitary sewer cleaning and televising for Sanitary District No. 2 in the amount of $61,544.08 to Pipe Services, low bidder of the three quotes received on April 1.
Council approved construction pay voucher No. 2 in the amount of $29,171.62 to Meyer Contracting Inc. for work on the Edith Pond Lift Station. The lift station was installed after the pond on Edith Avenue and Robert Street overflowed its banks.
Another pond around town that often exceeds its banks during flood years is the Lincolntown Pond, behind the old Lakeside Club. Council passed a resolution in support of the Lincolntown Avenue Drainage Improvement Project, as required by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for storm sewer work. As part of the compulsory DNR permit for the storm sewer work, the DNR also requires a council resolution supporting the project whenever a project involves work in, or adjacent to, a DNR-protected water body. The ponds along Lincolntown Avenue are DNR-protected ponds.
Can a person survive using a total of 55 gallons of water per day? The DNR recently informed the district court that it intends to decrease the allowed water usage in the city to that amount. To review and analyze the DNR’s water model used to potentially reduce the city’s water appropriation, Mahtomedi and nine other municipalities intend to retain one hydrology firm, LRE Water Inc., which will share its analysis and conclusions with all the municipalities. Council passed a resolution approving the contract with LRE Water for groundwater model analysis and related services, the cost of which will be equally split among the 10 municipalities.
Council proclaimed Friday, April 29, as Arbor Day in the city to recognize the importance of trees and all the benefits they provide.
Grass mowing and plant watering around town can get done this summer, after council gave its blessing for the public works department to hire four seasonal maintenance workers to complete those and other seasonal functions within the department at hourly rates of $16-$18, depending on individual experience with the city.
City staff hopes builders and developers will be scratching their heads in confusion less often, after council approved three ordinance amendments to Chapter 11 of the City Code that deals with building requirements. The three amendments include clarification to the portions dealing with measuring building heights, maximum width of residential driveways and community open space in planned unit developments. At its April 13 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the city adopt the proposed ordinances.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
