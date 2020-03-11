For a little more than a year, Craig and Rebecca Markovitz have been working on building a playground in Southwest Park to honor their infant son, Aaron, who died shortly after birth.
A large part of that effort has been raising funds through the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation via private contributions and fundraisers. To date, a little more than $110,000 has been collected through the foundation, with more on the way.
On Dec. 17, the city approved a proposal from WSB & Associates for the design development of the Southwest Park Playground (Aaron’s Playground). WSB, the city’s engineering firm since 2001, has also donated the $10,000 in design work to the cause. As the city of Mahtomedi has been a loyal client of WSB, the engineering firm elected to donate any work on the playground related to design services to honor that working relationship.
The city will also contribute significant staff time and funds to construct the proper infrastructure to support the new playground.
The Mahtomedi City Council at its March 2 meeting passed a resolution formally accepting $110,178 from the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation and $10,000 from WSB to build Aaron’s Playground in Southwest Park.
“Thank you so much for the park that you’re expanding for us,” Mayor Judson Marshall told the Markovitz family.
“The Markovitzes have been phenomenal in their endeavor to raise money for the playground,” Public Works Director Bob Goebel said. Because of the Markovitzes and WSB, the city will have a great addition that has been needed since day one and will have a great location for the kids, he said.
Councilman Steve Wolgamot said he was very proud of the Markovitz family as members of the community and very proud of the community for rallying around Aaron’s Playground.
Craig Markovitz thanked several parties instrumental in moving the project forward, such as Goebel and his staff, the City Council, the mayor, city staff and local businesses. “We’re new to the community, and everyone has been very supportive to us,” he said.
Aaron’s little sister, who is just three months old, attended the meeting with her parents. “We will be very excited to take her to the playground and let her get to know her big brother a little,” Craig Markovitz said.
In other action, the council:
• Heard a presentation from Eagle Scout candidate Sarah Reisdorf of Troop 434, whose project “Path of Heroes,” is intended to build a memorial at Veterans Park in the form of a 400-square-foot path of engraved pavers bearing the names of Mahtomedi citizens who served in the Armed Forces and died for our country. Reisdorf will organize the design, approvals, fundraising, surface preparation and construction of the project. For the entire project, Reisdorf expects materials, supplies and tools to cost $6,000, or $14.20 per square foot. Upon completion of her project, Reisdorf will become one of the first girls in the country to earn an Eagle Award since the Boy Scouts included girls. The Boy Scouts opened its organization to girls in 2019, and the Cub Scouts started to include girls in 2018.
• Approved the city’s permanent public drainage and utility easement agreement for real property at 1446 Harmony Drive. The city will install a storm sewer to relieve ongoing flooding issues in the back yard of the property.
• Considered three bids received on Feb. 25 and awarded the contract for the Dahlia Street improvement project to lowest bidder, T. A. Schifsky and Sons. Inc. of North St. Paul in the amount of $523,550.48.
• Approved a request from St. Jude of the Lake Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., to hold a gambling event and to sell wine and beer at the annual dinner, set for Saturday, April 18.
• Approved budget transfers for 2019. Transfers to the 2018 Street Improvements Projects Fund (518) include $469,596.28 from the water fund (601); $228,593.44 from the sewer fund (602) and $34,104.32 from the turnback fund (404).
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 1 in the amount of $92,281.19 to Nadeau Companies LLC for the 2020 pond maintenance project.
• After a presentation from Goebel on the Park Plan, discussed the Hallam Park design and directed city staff to have the engineering firm redraw the design and bring it back to council for approval of plans and specifications and authorization to solicit for bids. In 1992, Hallam Park was developed into a neighborhood park after the removal of the existing water tower. At that time, the construction included a playground, swings, basketball half court and a trail through the park. Now it is time to replace the improvements made in 1992. WSB developed a slightly different plan for reconstruction than what was approved in the 2018 Parks Master Plan to avoid footings still in the ground from the former water tower.
• After discussing the establishment of a joint powers entity for information technology (IT) shared services, agreed to move forward with joining the new IT group. When council approved the IT shared services agreement with the city of Roseville in 2012, about 10 member cities were part of the group. Now, 46 entities are part of the technology group. The large number of government bodies that receive services has presented challenges to the city of Roseville, which is having trouble recruiting and retaining employees. Discussion about the creation of a new joint powers entity among the participants for these services is ongoing. For Mahtomedi, membership in the joint powers entity would result in an increase of $3,354, based on the 2020 budget and three votes on the joint powers board. Currently, the city is paying Roseville $67,081 for IT services in 2020. As an independent joint powers entity, members would have more self-governance. The six government bodies drafting the new joint powers agreement are Circle Pines, Maplewood, Mounds View, Mississippi Watershed, Roseville and St. Anthony. Services provided to city of Mahtomedi include computer and technical support, support for user, computer, exchange email, Windows server, network system, LAN/WAN, Cisco Telephony, software subscription, mobility services, facility Wi-Fi, visual server, Costco Smartnet and fiber maintenance. The effective date of the agreement is planned for Jan. 1, 2021. “I’m comfortable with what I’ve been told, and think we should move positively forward to see what comes out,” said Wolgamot.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. March 17 at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
