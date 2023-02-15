Longtime Council Member Richard Brainerd is the new mayor of Mahtomedi.
That is the good news. The bad news is that there is now a vacant seat on the council.
However, the vacancy presents an opportunity for citizens of the city to step forward and serve.
After Judson Marshall resigned as mayor Jan. 17, the council declared a vacancy in the office of mayor. Council then needed to appoint someone to fill the remainder of the mayor’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. According to Minnesota Statute 412.02, subd. 2A, if less than two years remain on the unexpired term of office, the council is to fill the vacancy by appointment.
Council wasted no time in unanimously (by a vote of 3-0) appointing Brainerd as mayor. A unanimous vote was required because the appointee could not vote for himself, and a quorum vote was needed.
“I miss the person who’s not here,” Brainerd said of outgoing Mayor Judson Marshall. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the city of Mahtomedi, and I’m honored to serve as mayor,” he said.
A reception will be held for Marshall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 7 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road.
With a shiny, brand-new gavel in hand, (the previous gavel retired as the same time Marshall did), Brainerd thanked council members for their support and said he looked forward to continuing to work with them.
Because Brainerd’s appointment as mayor leaves his own council seat vacant, Mahtomedi will now solicit interest from the community in filling that seat.
There are no statutory requirements about how the council goes about filling the vacant council seat, City Attorney Bridget Nason said. “It’s up to the council’s discretion,” she said.
Therefore, council unanimously (4-0) voted to accept letters of interest until Feb. 24. Council will study the letters the following week and interview candidates with the intent of seating the new council member at the March 7 regular meeting.
It’s important that council be transparent about the process and get the new council member seated as soon as possible to conduct the business of the city,” Council Member Jane Schneeweis said.
Schneeweis moves up in the hierarchy as council president. She will now serve as acting mayor when Mayor Brainerd cannot attend a meeting.
In other action, the council:
Moved some appointment chairs around, due to vacancies. Brainerd is now liaison with the city of White Bear Lake and with Washington County. Schneeweis is now liaison with Law Enforcement Services; Council Member Luke Schlegel is now liaison with the city of Grant and with the Mahtomedi School District; and Council Member Lilly Melander is now liaison with the city of Pine Springs.
The city has done due diligence to maintain its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit after a presentation from Water Resources Senior Project Manager Rebecca Haug of WSB on the city’s 2021-22 activities. As part of the requirements, the city also held a public hearing at which Tom Collins of the city’s Environmental Commission called for more water-quality testing in the area. Mahtomedi is required by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to hold at least one opportunity each year to update the public on the adequacy of the city’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP). The city’s MS4 permit addresses six program areas that the city uses to maintain and operate its storm sewer system. The six program areas are public education and outreach; public participation; illicit discharge detection and elimination; construction site stormwater runoff control; post-construction stormwater management; and good housekeeping and pollution prevention practices for municipal operations. The city renews its MS4 license every five years and last renewed it in 2021. Haug advised the council to expect chloride restrictions in the next permit cycle due to road salt concerns for area wetlands.
Residents along Juniper Street can look forward to road work this summer after the council passed a resolution awarding the contract for the 2023 Juniper Street Reconstruction Project to the low bidder, Miller Excavating Inc. with a total bid of $414,538.67. Eight bids were received on Jan. 26.
To attract qualified applicants and keep salaries in line with the market to retain excellent employees, the Personnel Committee recommended council approve compensation adjustments to the nonunion employee pay plan. A market study indicated the various nonunion positions were anywhere between 5% and 12.5% below comparable cities, based on 2022 numbers. The revised pay will be retroactive to Jan. 1. The financial impact of the revised plan is $168,766, which is budgeted in contingency.
Mahtomedi’s communitywide energy, waste, water and associated greenhouse gas emissions will appear on the Regional Indicators Initiative website after the council approved a proposal from LHB for professional services with the Mahtomedi Community-Wide Data Collection 2021. The proposed fee is $3,500.
To prevent an ill-timed breakdown of the break room chairs at the public works department, the council purchased nine swivel office chairs and nine additional stackable chairs from Innovative Office for $4,078.21 with money from the building and equipment replacement fund to replace the usedused furniture it acquired in 2009.
Bikers using the Lake Links Trail now won’t have to worry about a breakdown, at least halfway around the lake, after the council approved a donation of up to $2,500 from the Lake Links Trail Association to install a bike repair station in Veterans’ Memorial Park. The bike repair station will be located on the east end of Veterans’ Park near the bike rack, as one of many amenities Lake Links plans to install around the trail. The bike repair station will cost $1,969, and the concrete needed to install it will be $500. Lake Links will also provide bicycle parts for one year.
The fire department will have a new employee on board after the council approved a request from the department to hire a paid, on-call firefighter/EMT, contingent on the successful completion of required assessments and background check. Chief Terry Fischer said that the department is trying a new system of hiring twice per year to coincide with the EMT class.
The fire department will have a free loaner while the No. 2 ambulance is in the shop receiving a remount after council approved a zero-cost lease agreement with Everest Emergency Vehicles Inc. Ambulance No. 2 was budgeted to be remounted in 2022, but was delayed due to the inability of the manufacturer to purchase a chassis, Fischer said. The remount process, which involves lifting the patient compartment off the old chassis and placing it on a new one, saves money compared to buying a totally new ambulance.
Once again, the city has refrained from waiving the statutory tort liability limits in the League of Minnesota Cities (LMCIT) liability coverage. Staff recommended that the council not waive the monetary limits, as established by Minnesota Statute 466.04. This is an annual form that LMCIT requires the council to approve. The city has not waived the monetary limits every year. By not waiving the tort immunity, the city is limiting potential collection by an individual to $500,000, with a total of $1.5 million per occurrence on claims to which the statutory limits apply. If the council waives the tort immunity, individuals could collect up to $2 million. This would cost the city approximately 3% more than not waiving. Otherwise, there is no budget impact.
The city will soon have a new massage therapy business after the council unanimously (4-0) approved the business license application from Xiaowei (Weili) Cai. The city received an application from W&M LLC for the business to be located at 3152 Century Avenue N. The business must wait for its massage therapist license from the city, however. A completely different business occupied that space previously.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
