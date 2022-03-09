Fourteen students at Mahtomedi High School with a passion for biology have explored new ways to share their academic research with the White Bear Area community as well as national biology and public health experts.
The students conduct in-depth research on protein structures and are a part of the Modeling A Protein Story (MAPS) team, an extracurricular activity for students. Community members are invited to learn more about the students’ 12-month research projects from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Mahtomedi High School.
The group is one of only a few high school groups in the country that will then go on to present their findings at the National Experimental Biology Conference April 2-5 in Philadelphia. At the conference, the team will give poster presentations on their research to scientists in the medical and biological fields. The teams’ abstracts, or summaries of their research, will also be published in the “Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) Journal.”
MAPS is a student-driven club that is supported by the Center for Biomolecular Modeling at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The Mahtomedi MAPS team is led by Mahtomedi High School biology teacher Jim Lane. The team uses hands-on and online modeling resources to discover basic protein concepts and develop understanding of structure-function relationships to better understand and present their chosen protein story. This year, the team is broken into four groups, each of which studies antibodies.
Rheumatoid arthritis
Senior team Kaelyn Chen, Tolu Akintola and Katelyn Lawrence is focusing on the immune structures of immunoglobulin G binding to rheumatoid factor in rheumatoid arthritis. They are investigating how it affects disease progression, exploring evidence that links a missing galactose to the self-associating immunoglobulin structure that resulted in fixing of the complement system and disease severity.
Influenza
Senior team Smriti Samtani, Evelyn Celegski and Anna Thompson is researching the potential to use the influenza surface protein neuraminidase as a target for future influenza vaccines. The use ofJ neuraminidase-targeted monoclonal antibodies along with currently targeted hemagglutinin could increase the universality of influenza vaccines.
ADC cancer treatment
Junior team Clare Faulkner, Stella DeMars, Sneha Sureshkumar and Zoe Coler researched a type of cancer treatment that utilizes an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) to effectively treat cancer cells without harming healthy cells. The team focused on a monoclonal antibody (mAb) called cetuximab that contains a meditope that links the monoclonal antibody to the chemotherapy drug. In addition, they researched mutations of the meditope that would increase its binding affinity, which in turn would create a more successful cancer treatment.
COVID-19
Junior team Anna Wisniewski, Aradhna Chandra, Fatimah Bah and Luke Krier’s research is focused on studying nanobody, a type of antibody derived from alpacas. They identified structural characteristics in the nanobody that differ from the traditional antibody, highlighting their smaller size and unique binding mechanism. Additionally, they explored the potential usage of nanobodies in fighting COVID-19 and helping in other health-related applications.
Those who are interested in learning more about their research are invited to attend the event March 18. The students are also looking for scientists in the medical or biological fields to attend and provide feedback on their research.
Contributed by Toluwalase (Tolu) Akintola, Katelyn Lawrence and Kaelyn Chen. All three are Mahtomedi High School Class of 2022 students and members of the MAPS team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.