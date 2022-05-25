Mahtomedi students push for Minnesota state flag redesign

An effort by Mahtomedi High School graduates Jack Kalkman and Thomas Atkins to change the Minnesota state flag may become a reality after the Minnesota House approved legislation to move forward with a new flag design.
The legislation, authored by Rep. Peter Fischer (DFL-Maplewood), would establish a commission to develop, design and recommend to the Legislature a new official state flag and seal, retiring the existing one.
Kalkman and Atkins approached Rep. Fischer in 2017 with concerns about the current flag, spurring Fischer to begin a joint effort with Rep. Mike Freiberg to propose a new flag.
The current flag depicts a white settler tilling soil in the foreground while an Indigenous person is shown on a horse in the background.
According to Kevin Jensvold, tribal chairman of the Yellow Medicine Dakota of the Upper Sioux Community, the seal fails to come to terms with
Minnesota’s long history of violence against Indigenous people.
Jensvold told the Associated Press, “You see a very distinct line that is created by the plowed field right in the middle showing that there is division between the European at that time and the Indigenous person, and basically pushing them off into the sunset. That way of life, that genocidal attempt to destroy our culture, is depicted on that flag.”
Lawmakers, members of the public, members of the state ethnic and Indigenous councils as well as one member each from the Dakota and Ojibwe communities would form a 14-member commission to formulate the redesign if the bill passes and becomes law.
When Kalkman and Atkins came to Fischer about a redesign, the two said that the flag includes too many similarities to 19 other blue state flags with seals on them. Some of the students ' inspirations came from a TED Talk with Roman Mars, who discusses general rules of thumb when it comes to flag design.
“It listed five principles of good flag design, and I remember talking about the flag in elementary school. What I realized was that it was failing everything, so I sent the TED Talk to Jack and we decided to email our representative,” said Atkins.
“Our current flag fails on multiple fronts, from its similar design to almost 20 other state flags, not being memorable for Minnesotans, and, most importantly, its cruel depiction of a white settler pushing out a Native American in the background, which fails to come to terms with Minnesota's history of violence against Native Americans. It is past time to have a flag that accurately depicts the beauty, diversity and inclusivity of our state,” said Fischer in a statement.
Keeping the design accessible enough for a child to draw, using two to three colors and creating an image that can be easily remembered are some of the flag design guidelines Kalkman and Atkins noted.
Since 2017, Kalkman and Atkins have received flag updates from Fischer, discussing the initiative’s progress. The two have attended three committee meetings over the last couple years to stay in touch with Fischer’s work.
“It’s very good that we’re starting to have these conversations. We’re starting to get this issue out. Public awareness is always our first step here. At least we’ve gotten our message out to the Minnesota public,” said Atkins.
“This legislation is a perfect example of the positive change young people can make in their communities,” Fischer said in a press release.
Under the legislation, the existing flag and seal would be retired May 11, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.