A group of young Mahtomedi students are gearing up for another season of in-depth research on protein structures.
These junior and senior students at Mahtomedi High School are a part of the Modeling A Protein Story (MAPS) team, an extracurricular activity for students with a passion for biology. The MAPS team is spending this summer fundraising, then will start a 12-month research project on a protein structure to present at the annual Experimental Biology Conference in the spring.
MAPS Team is a student-driven club that is supported by the Center for Biomolecular Modeling at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The Mahtomedi MAPS team, led by Mahtomedi High School biology teacher Jim Lane, uses hands-on and online modeling resources to discover basic protein concepts and develop understandings of structure-function relationships in order to better understand and present their chosen protein story.
Last year, the MAPS team studied the protein hemoglobin. The senior team used a comparison of hellsgate globin and neuroglobin to further their understanding of each of the two proteins. The junior team studied how genetic mutations in the hemoglobin of Atlantic cod translated to functional differences, examining what these differences would mean for the species in the context of climate change. The teams’ abstracts, or summaries of their research, were published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) Journal. Both teams were also scheduled to present their posters at the Experimental Biology Conference in San Diego among college undergraduate researchers. However, the conference was canceled due to the pandemic, and the posters were instead published on Twitter.
The MAPS team has given these high school students the opportunity to pursue science beyond the limits of their classrooms as they explore creative research on an undergraduate level. Not only do they further their scientific backgrounds through the project itself, but they also describe the Experimental Biology Conference as one of the most enriching experiences they’ve had. Although the conference was canceled this year, in 2019 students researching the protein aquaporin were able to meet the assistant of Peter Agre, the scientist who discovered the protein itself. Senior team member Ruby Ales described the experience. “It was awesome to get that kind of exposure to the science field outside of a traditional high school classroom.”
To attend the conference, students must raise about $1,000 each to cover expenses such as travel, food and hotel costs. The MAPS team is not funded by the school and thus relies solely on student fundraising; therefore, members are applying for grants, taking donations and providing manual labor, such as yard work projects, in exchange for $10 an hour.
If you have yard work projects that you would be willing to have the MAPS team perform, contact MAPs adviser Jim Lane at jim.lane@isd832.net. If you would like to make a donation, checks can be made out to the Mahtomedi MAPS team and mailed to the Mahtomedi District Office at 1520 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115.
Submitted by Anya Khandpur and Katelyn Lawrence, students at Mahtomedi High School and members of the MAPS team.
