Mahtomedi skier headed for Paralympics

Max Nelson, the Mahtomedi athlete who’s placed first and second in his conference Nordic ski meets despite being nearly blind, has been chosen for Team USA in the Paralympic Games coming up in March in China.
Nelson, 17, has “shown the potential to be a rising star for U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing,” a USA Paralympics press release stated.
With college skiers to serve as his guide because they’re the only ones able to keep up with him, he won the Metro East conference meet as a junior and placed second as a senior last week.
Last year, he competed in world cups in Slovenia and Canmore, placing 14th in Canmore in a men’s visually impaired cross-country race.
In a profile of the Paralympic athletes on Yahoo sports, Nelson stated, “I got involved with skiing when I was seven years old. My dad introduced it to me. And he’s actually not a skier. He got me involved. And fast forward six years later, I joined the high school team … winning the Metro East Conference for my high school team and getting to know the Paralympic coaches, it has been really awesome.”
Seven men, six women and one guide will compete in Beijing. Four years ago, Team USA won 16 medals. This year’s team is a mix of relative newcomers and established veterans. In the Paralympics, Nordic skiing encompasses both biathlon and cross-country skiing.
For more information about Max Nelson’s journey to the 2022 Winter Paralympics, see the April 7, 2021 story “Nordic champ sets sights high” at presspubs.com.
