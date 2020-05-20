High school seniors all over the state have lost a lot of events due to COVID-19. One of the major events they have lost is their high school graduation.
Sarah Stellmach, a senior at Mahtomedi High School, started a petition after the announcement from Gov. Tim Walz with restrictions on in-person graduation on May 8.
Stellmach is calling for a small scale in-person graduation. She said they can break the class of almost 300 students into groups. Then, each group can have a specific time slot on the Mahtomedi football field. They would also social distance the crowd by household, but she said it would be better to just allow the graduates’ parents.
Instead of a faculty member handing the diploma holders out to students, they could have them sitting on a table for the student to grab as they walk across the stage.
“There are many more alterations that I think could be made to pull off a social distancing graduation,” Stellmach said.
Over 1,400 people had signed the petition as of press deadline.
Stellmach said she is aware of the dangers of the virus and doesn’t want anyone to get sick due to holding a celebration. “I am definitely not trying to disregard the health crisis. Obviously, it is something that is very prevalent right now and something that is very important and we definitely don’t want anybody to get hurt but I definitely think there are safe ways to do this,” she said.
Prior to the governor's announcement on May 8, Mahtomedi High School had three options they were considering for graduation, according to the school’s principal, Kathe Nickleby.“With the uncertain times, we knew we would have to have several options researched and ready based on the requirements from the governor and the Minnesota Department of Education,” Nickleby said.
The options were the traditional graduation ceremony at Aldrich Arena, a drive-in ceremony at Washington County Fairgrounds or a virtual ceremony.
Stellmach said she knows there will need to be compromise but that anything is better than a virtual graduation. “Personally, I would rather have an in-person graduation rather than a car graduation or just sitting behind a computer,” she said.
Stellmach began voicing her opinions about what to do about graduation prior to the announcement from Gov. Walz with restrictions on in person graduation. Stellmach started by reaching out to Nickleby via email. Over email Stellmach shared her side of the argument and Nickleby shared hers. Then Nickleby suggested a phone call to further discuss the issue.
“I told her that if she was just going to continue trying to talk me out of it I did not want to speak with her,” Stellmach said. “After that she never responded to an email and she never called me.”
When asked about this Nickleby said she was able to talk with Stellmach this week on the phone.
“I’ve committed to her to thoughtfully listen to students and engage their voices authentically with our virtual graduation and celebrations moving forward,” Nickleby wrote in an email.
Nickleby said the school cannot change the restrictions set by the state but that they are thinking of creative and safe ways to celebrate the achievements the students have achieved in their K-12 academic careers.
The school has already been recognizing the seniors through a variety of ways. These include social media campaigns, cards from the community, home visits from staff, postcards, allowing students to receive their caps and gowns and the opportunity to virtually read to elementary students in the district.
The school is also changing one tradition for the seniors in which the class walks through Wildwood Elementary School in their caps and gowns. Normally, the students, faculty and staff of Wildwood line the halls and cheer for the seniors. This year the faculty and staff of all the schools in the district will line the driveway that connects the high school, middle school and Wildwood while the class of 2020 drives through.
Stellmach said this is all a shock to the class of 2020. She said the difference has been hard for the majority of them. “On the days that certain events would have been happening, that's hard because obviously you are thinking ‘oh if times were different this is what I would be doing right now.’”
