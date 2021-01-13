The Mahtomedi School Board at its Jan. 7 regular school board meeting voted unanimously to approve a learning model change to hybrid learning for grades six through 12.
Families and students will still be able to choose the distance learning model option.
As one of the statewide requirements for transition to hybrid, not all secondary grades will be allowed to return to the hybrid format at the same time. Instead, the high school must reopen with a staggered safety start, in which students may return to buildings in no more than three grade bands at one time.
Mahtomedi Middle School will not need to stagger students and will reopen for grades six through eight on January 19, the same date the elementary schools reopen.
However, Mahtomedi High School must stagger opening dates according to grade. Grade nine will start on Tuesday, Jan. 19; grade 12 will start on Wednesday, Jan. 27; and grades 10 and 11 will return Monday, Feb 1.
Superintendent Barb Duffrin and Mahtomedi High School Principal Justin Hahn were in agreement that the staggered opening would be disruptive to the district's schools. "This (required staggered start) is something that, instructionally, is cumbersome," Duffrin noted.
"Ideally, we would have started off everyone at the same time on Jan. 26, to start off the new semester," Duffrin said. "The soonest the school can start is Jan. 19, which is finals week for the ninth grade, but we aren't allowed to start everyone at once," she said.
Hahn said staff feedback informed the decision about which grades would open on which dates. The decision to let seniors start on Jan. 26 instead of Feb. 1 was out of consideration for the Class of 2021, whose members missed out on vital events during the spring of 2020 as juniors. "They will be able to make personal connections with each other that social impact is huge," he said.
Other statewide rules include regular COVID-19 testing. Mahtomedi schools currently provide saliva testing. Now, under new guidance, the state will provide staff with free COVID-19 saliva tests every other week.
Teaching staff were advised, but not required, to wear both face coverings and face shields when interacting with students.
Schools must also use staff planning days to prepare for transitions.
The reason for the recommendation to consider a secondary model change to hybrid has been the result current downward trend in COVID-19 outbreaks around the state.
For the latest two-week period from Dec. 12-26, the number of COVID cases per 10,000 has dropped to 44.49 from a peak of 155.97 cases during the Nov. 8-21 period.
"We are not experiencing county or school community outbreaks," Duffrin said. "There is no need to be under 30 cases anymore, but we must be trending downward and approaching 30."
At the start of the school year, 30 cases was the magic number to determine whether the hybrid learning model would be used.
The district's instruction capacity, its COVID protocols and its regional support team all support returning to school, Duffrin said.
At the moment, the county case numbers are not yet low enough to support a transition to full face-to-face learning or in-person learning for the upper secondary school, Duffrin said.
The district will monitor staffing capacity, school community cases, close contact quarantine impact and case numbers that are released from Washington County every two weeks. Washington County case numbers have been lower than those released by the state, Duffrin noted.
Understanding the case numbers and their continuous downward trend might encourage the community to all work together to keep those numbers moving downward, so the district can finally transition to face-to-face learning, Reagan said.
In other action, the board:
• Formally acccepted donations of $4,792.88 from the past month. Highlights include $2,000 from Kramer-Berg American Legion Post 507 to Mahtomedi Community Education Senior Programs (SCOOP) and $1,075 from Kramer-Berg American Legion Post 507 to Mahtomedi Middle School Youth Athletics and Activities. Other donors include the Mahtomedi Parent Teacher Organization and the 3M Foundation.
• After listing their duties and responsibilities, swore in newly elected, reelected and appointed members Kelly Reagan, Stacey Stout, Lucy Payne and Tony Vosooney. The elected members will begin terms that started on the first Monday in January 2021 and will end on the first Monday of January 2025. Vosooney will serve out his appointment until the next school board election.
• Elected board officers for 2021. Lucy Payne will serve as board chair, Stacey Stout as vice chair, Julie McGraw as clerk and Tony Vosooney as treasurer.
• Set 2021 salaries for board members and officers, according to Policy No. 202.1, which uses the average of the Northeast Metro 916 member districts' school boards. Board members and officers will be paid quarterly.
• Appointed board members to advisory committees for 2021. The board chair formulated the slate after soliciting preferences and input from board members. Payne, Vosooney and Board Member Kevin Donovan will serve on the Policy Committee; Vosooney, Stout and McGraw will serve on the Finance Committee; Reagan, Donovan and McGraw will serve on the Facilities Committee and Payne, Donovan and Stout will serve on the Personnel Committee.
• Heard a report from Student Representative Ismail Bah, who noted "that with distance learning, there has not been much to report on from a student perspective.” Students have now begun registration for the next school year, he added.
• Heard a summary of the superintendent's midyear review conducted Dec. 10 in a closed meeting, which resulted in a unanimous endorsement of Duffrin's work and leadership during a difficult year.
• Discussed the board member calendar for January and February.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by videoconference.
