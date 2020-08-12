When the 2020-21 Mahtomedi school year starts on Sept. 8, students could be in the classroom learning in-person or at home doing distance learning, depending on what grade they’re in, how safe they feel or what day of the week it is.
The Mahtomedi School Board called a special meeting via Zoom on Aug. 6 to announce which learning model the district will use to start out the school year and to discuss the myriad of details involved to make it all work.
On July 30, Gov. Tim Walz announced executive order 20-82 and Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 school year. The plan included new parameters and information for school districts to use when making their learning plans for the school year.
Like other districts throughout the state, Mahtomedi will include county COVID-19 case data along with other indicators when making plans for reopening school.
Located in Washington County, the Mahtomedi district will use that county’s health data as well as data from Ramsey County, because its families spend time in that county. Every two weeks, the district will review Washington and Ramsey county COVID-19 metrics when determining which of five learning scenarios it will use for the upcoming two weeks.
The five learning scenarios are based on cases per 10,000 people over 14 days, according to the county of residence.
In-person learning will be acceptable for zero to nine cases in the county per 10,000 people over a period of 14 days. In-person learning for elementary school students and hybrid learning for secondary students will be the norm for 10 to 19 cases; hybrid learning for all students will be the norm for 20 to 29 cases; hybrid learning for elementary school students and distance learning for the secondary-level students will be necessary for 30-49 cases and distance learning will be required for 50 or more cases per 10,000 people over the two-week period.
When the decision was made to go to the hybrid model, the number of cases per 10,000 people in Washington County over the 14-day period was 15.63 and trending upward. For Ramsey County, the case number was 19.65 and trending upward.
The plan at present, then, is for Mahtomedi to start the school year with in-person learning for elementary school students four days a week and distance learning one day a week, and hybrid learning for secondary students.
This learning model could change every two weeks as district officials monitor the COVID-19 case data closely.
School buses will run at 50% capacity, and the district will look for more opportunities for students to self-transport to school, whether that includes being dropped off and picked up by private vehicle, biking or walking. Everyone on the buses will wear masks, and the buses will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each route.
Prepackaged, bagged breakfasts and hot lunches will be available through nutrition services at a cost for enrolled students, and lunch will be in classrooms or with cohorts.
The best way to get answers to a wide range of detailed questions, such as scheduling for each grade level and who can opt for distance learning, is to visit the district website at mahtomedi.k12.mn.us/schoolyearplan and click on the various links.
COVID-19 case numbers were not the only criteria the district used in determining the learning model. Although the district also received guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the administration also canvassed faculty members, students and families throughout the summer, gathering some 2,300 responses to the survey it opened in June.
The survey results listed priorities in descending order: health and safety; rigor and engagement; schedule and structure; maximizing face-to-face learning; maximizing in-person opportunities; stability for staff; and family and student relationships with peers and educators.
“This (the survey results) informed the continued development of our plans,” said Superintendent Barb Duffrin during her presentation to the board.
In these days of ever-changing information about COVID-19, the final data determining the parameters for starting school will not be available before Aug. 20. By Aug. 24, however, the final learning model must be made public.
“Tonight’s (model of hybrid learning) is the likely model. We could open differently, based on MDE and MDH data,” Duffrin said.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the District Center Community Room, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave., or by teleconference.
