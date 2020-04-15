In lieu of running through agenda items and rubber-stamping actions to be taken on matters pertaining to regular school district business, the Mahtomedi School Board at its March 26 meeting postponed all actions except for consent agenda items and looked toward implementing distance learning operations.
All schools in Minnesota will practice distance learning methods until the all-clear is given for students to return to school after the COVID-19 pandemic crisis passes or the school year ends, whichever comes first.
“We have completely redesigned how teaching and learning look in our district, and our teachers and staff have worked tirelessly to prepare for this new learning opportunity,” Superintendent Barb Duffrin said. “Our Zephyr staff are doing things we never imagined were possible — within a span of two weeks, no less! Their work and unwavering commitment to our chlidren have been truly incredible through this unprecedented period.”
The plan is for distance learning to be practiced throughout the Mahtomedi Public School District through at least April 30; it began March 30. During the distance learning period, Mahtomedi schools will follow the district’s existing school calendar.
During Minnesota’s Stay-at-Home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz, Mahtomedi schools will continue to provide distance learning, food support for children and child care for essential workers.
Each school throughout the district has issued its own distance learning guidelines, daily schedules and procedures as appropriate for the grade levels and curricula at the individual schools. The variations for each school, such as specific period and classroom hours for each grade, can be found on the appropriate school link on the district website.
Some guidelines common to schools throughout the district include a daily start time around 9-9:30 a.m. Students are expected to check in each school day to be marked as “present” or to declare their absence via the attendance hotline or by communicating with their teacher. Chromebooks will be available for students who need a device.
“From preschool to our Passages Transition Program, our staff are connecting and teaching via online tools,” Duffrin said. “We’ve distributed close to 1,000 Chromebooks to teachers and students to use at home.”
Students are expected to actively participate and complete coursework within the time frame set by their teacher. Parents and guardians are expected to support students in fulfilling their school responsibilities. Teacher office hours are available for about two hours during midday for all schools.
Teachers in kindergarten through second grade will communicate with families via Seesaw about any additional tools; and teachers in third through fifth grades will use Google Classroom.
After the first week, the daily work schedule for students in kindergarten through second grade at Wildwood should involve one to two hours of work; for third through fifth grade at O. H. Anderson, students should expect two to three hours of work.
Once underway, Mahtomedi Middle School expects to conduct approximately two to three hours of online meetings and assignment work each day, with distance learning through Google Classroom. If students cannot attend the Google Meeting for class, they are expected to check Google Classroom and watch any recorded session of the meeting and complete the assigned work. Parents are asked to remind their students to check in every day, including Friday.
Students at Mahtomedi High School can expect two to three hours of online meetings and assignment work each day. Distance learning will be through Google Classroom, where all communications and assignments will be posted. To record attendance, students must reply to their advisor’s email prompt by 3:00 p.m. each day to be marked as “present.” Daily learning plans are posted by 9 a.m. every school day according to the following schedule: Periods 1, 3 and 5 will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays; periods 2, 4 and 6 will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays; eighth grade physics will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Fridays are for small group, individual and/or supplemental learning as determined by the teacher.
For more information about distance learning in Mahtomedi, visit the district website at mahtomedi.k12.mn.us and look for the “QUICK LINKS” button atop the right-hand column of the home page and click on the second menu item, “Distance Learning Plan.”
“We know our new context has shaken some of the foundations for learning that we’ve all taken for granted,” Duffrin said. “Our families have been extremely complimentary of our organization, communication and technology support during this time, and we are thankful for their support, patience and grace as we navigate this new way of teaching and learning.”
In other action, the board:
• Approved $14,715.43 in donations over the past month. They will be used to further the mission of the school district and are used toward the wishes of the donors. Highlights include $2,000 from the Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation (MAEF) for districtwide mental wellness; $658.20 from General Mills Box Tops for Education for Wildwood Elementary School needs; $597.29 from the Mahtomedi Parent Teacher Organization to O. H. Anderson Elementary for physical education supplies; $500 from the Mahtomedi Education Association to Mahtomedi High School for Celebration of Excellence; and $500 from Janice and Dale Johnson to Mahtomedi High School for Celebration of Excellence.
• Tabled action on all other agenda items until the next meeting to allow for public commentary on six policies prior to approval. “Commentary from the public is very important,” said Board Chair Lucy Payne. If the board is unable to meet in person at the next meeting, written public commentary will be necessary. Approval of the 2021-2022 school district calendar was tabled until the board can meet in person to discuss the details of that item.
• Heard from Superintendent Barb Duffrin that school would be closed until at least May 5. Teaching staff will return to school earlier to start preparations for resuming classes.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, by conference call or interactive technologies, according to Minnesota Statute 13D.021, due to the health pandemic and declared state of emergency. Written public commentary can be submitted by email to individual school board member email addresses.
