The Mahtomedi School Board at its Nov. 12 meeting reviewed new weekly COVID-19 case data released Nov. 10 by Washington County Public Health and Environment officials.
During the safe learning plan presentation, Superintendent Barb Duffrin noted that case rates lag by two weeks. This means that the school administration won’t know the current case rate for another two weeks.
The 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents in the county from Oct. 11-24 was 58.54, or 39.30 if the correctional facility in Bayport is not included. The case rate per 10,000 for Oct. 18-31 was 86.3, or 59.57 without the correctional facility.
During the past two weeks, the district has seen 10 new positive cases. That brings the number to a total of 36 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year.
The district is now seeing higher case rates in both the high school and middle school: Mahtomedi High School (MHS) has five cases; Mahtomedi Middle School (MMS) has four cases and O. H. Anderson (OHA) has fewer than three cases.
During the past week, 93 students and 14 staff members were quarantined due to close contact or a positive COVID test.
Duffrin said she expected to see an increase in the number of positive cases and quarantines. This will likely add the middle school to schools listed on the Minnesota Department of Health website with 5-plus case status, she noted.
The administration will continue to monitor case data, which is updated every Friday.
“It’s no secret to anyone that our case rates are really high — across the county and across the state, Duffrin said. “We’re seeing higher case rates in both the high school and the middle school. I suggest that families make plans in case we do go into distance learning.”
(Editor’s note: an emergency meeting was scheduled for Nov. 16 after press time. The board will discuss changes to the learning model. See mahtomedi.k12.mn.us for updates.)
In other action, the board:
• Heard a presentation of the learning model survey results and action steps taken in their buildings from MHS Principal Justin Hahn, MMS Principal Mike Neubeck, OHA Principal Susan Prather and Wildwood Elementary Principal Scott Briske.
• Heard a presentation on Zephyr Wellness from Tony Pierce, director of student support services.
• Heard a presentation from Technology Coordinator Patrick Crothers on the Device for Every Learner program, the purpose of which is to remove technological and societal barriers for teachers, K-12 students and families to better use the electronic devices provided by the district. The devices include Chromebooks, iPads and Hotspots, the latter of which were provided by the Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation (MAEF) to support families who had unique connection needs. Information about the devices can be found on the district website at www.mahtomedi.k12.mn.us/devices.
• Heard a report from Student Representative Ismail Bah on upcoming and past activities and fundraisers at all buildings during the months of October through December.
• By a vote of 4-0 (Board Member Judy Schwartz absent) approved changes to a number of policies: policy No. 413, dealing with harassment and violence; policy No. 522, dealing with Title IX sex nondiscrimination policy, grievance procedure and process; and policy No. 422, policies incorporated by reference.
• Formally accepted grants and donations of $1,446.01 for the past month. Megan Gangl donated $250 for a staff meal in memory of Bill Gangl and the Mahtomedi Parent Teacher Organization donated $498.22 for Wildwood Elementary art supplies and $697.79 for OHA media e-Books.
• Canvassed votes and certified the 2020 school board election results to elect three candidates to fill three four-year terms which will expire in January. On Nov. 3, a total of 17,815 votes were cast for the three seats on the board: Top three vote-getters were Stacy Stout, 4,558 votes; Kelly Reagan, 3,924 votes; and Lucy Payne, 3,157 votes.
• Approved the board calendar for November through January and the 2021 meeting schedule.
• Recognized former school board member Mike Chevalier, who attended the Zoom meeting. Chevalier was first elected in 2014 and served as liaison to the Association of Metropolitan School Districts (AMSD). After he was virtually presented with a school bell, he said, “It’s been a wonderful six years with wonderful teachers. They’re the reason I ran in the first place — they’re the greatest teachers ever. I will miss them.”
• Approved the date of Nov. 19 to interview five school board candidate finalists to fill the vacancy left by Chevalier’s departure.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, by videoconference.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.