Mahtomedi students are still in school, with approximately 11% of the entire K-12 student body still opting for distance learning, Superintendent Barb Duffrin said in her report at the March 25 meeting of the Mahtomedi School Board. The district will continue to monitor data from Washington County epidemiology sources to see if there are cluster outbreaks, which there aren't at present, she said. Over the past few weeks, six positive cases have turned up throughout the entire district. Cases continue to trend downward with 15.91 cases per 10,000 in the county for the two-week period from Feb. 28 through March 13. A slight uptick is expected, however. Because students are now distanced three feet apart as opposed to six, the quarantine period has been moved up from 10 days to 14. For the rest of the school year, no large, in-school gatherings, such as assemblies will be held. The Class of 2021 graduation ceremony will likely be held outdoors June 12 at Mahtomedi High School stadium with limited capacity and livestreaming.
No more leaky roofs and walls will be endured by secondary students, after the board awarded the contract for roof replacement work at the middle school and building envelope repairs and roof replacement at the high school fine arts center to Berwald Roofing & Sheet Metal in the amount of $936,300. Seven bids were received last month but were withheld pending the approval of bond sales, said Jeff Priess, director of finance and operations. Work is expected to begin this spring and be completed by summer.
The leaky roofs and walls in the secondary buildings will now be paid for, after the board approved the sale of $645,000 in General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2021A, the proceeds of which will be used to enhance the scope of roof and wall repairs for the high school and middle school buildings. Of three bids received the morning of March 25, the bid from Colliers Securities, LLC was the lowest. Although the district offered two fairly small bond issues, and a large contingent of bidders wasn't expected, some very good bids were received, said Dr. Kelly D. Smith, director of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors.
District tax payers should be glad to note that the two March 25 bond sales amounted to $70,000 in total savings over the last two years of the bond issue, Smith said. The board also approved the sale of 890,000 Taxable General Obligation OPEB Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B, which redeems the 2009A OPEB bonds and saves the debt service fund more than $60,000. Two bids were received, with Northland Securities, Inc. as the low bidder. Smith also noted that Standard & Poor's has removed the negative outlook from the district's financial model and has restored its rating to AA-, due to the increase in the General Fund ending unassigned fund balance as of June 30 and the utilization of a long range (five-year) finance projection model.
The community remains generous to their school district, and the board formally accepted donations and grants totaling $6,140.95 from the past month. Highlights include $3,100 from the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation (MAEF) to Mahtomedi Community Education Jumpstart Kindergarten and $1,597.95 from MAEF to Mahtomedi Community Education MN Association for the Family & Early Education Conference.
Student Representative Ismael Bah presented his report. March 5 was Beach Bingo Day at O.H. Anderson. Bah noted that the high school should think about having a beach bingo day because all the fun shouldn't be saved for just the Elementary Students.
The student recognition spolight shone on O. H. Anderson, as Principal Susan Prather introduced distance learning teachers and defined learning agency, which is an active participation in learning and taking control of one's own learning. Prather and her staff also presented concepts of self assessment and self advocacy.
The board approved policies on the six-year review cycle with minor or no changes. These policies include Policy 101 -- Legal Status of the School District; Policy 101.1 -- Name of the School District; Policy 103 -- Complaints-Student, Employees, Parents, Other Persons; Policy 202.1 -- School Board Compensation; Policy 528 -- Student Parental Family and Marital Status Nondiscrimination and Policy 801.1 -- School-Sponsored Student Groups or Activities. These policies were passed with only two readings, as opposed to three readings, because they don't contain major changes.
The board conducted the second reading of policies with recommended changes. The policies include Policy 213 -- School Board Committees; Policy 419 – Tobacco-free environment; Policy 516 -- Student Medication; Policy 601 -- School District Curriculum and Instructional Goals and Policy 607 --- Organization of Grade Levels. Because these policies involve changes, they will receive a third reading and be acted on at an upcoming meeting.
The board next meets at 7 p.m., Thurs. April 22 in the District Education Center conference room, 1520 Mahtomedi Avenue. The public is invited to attend the meeting via zoom teleconferencing.
— Loretta Harding
