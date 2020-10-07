Owners of average-sized homes in Mahtomedi should expect to see an increase in their school district taxes of approximately 2.36% when they receive their property tax statements from the county this November.
Following a presentation from Jeff Priess, director of finance and operations, the Mahtomedi School Board at its Sept. 24 meeting approved the preliminary 2020 payable 2021 levy certification at the maximum allowable level.
School districts are required to certify their preliminary levies to their county auditor and the Department of Education by Sept. 30. The board will certify the preliminary levy at the maximum allowable level to provide the opportunity for minor calculation and technical changes without requiring subsequent board action. The deadline for the school district to certify the final adopted levy to the Washington County auditor and to submit the certificate of truth-in-taxation compliance to the Minnesota Department of Revenue is Dec. 28.
The total levy for payable 2021 is $15.2 million, compared with $14.8 million for the previous year, a 2.15% increase, or an increase of about $319,000.
The district’s debt service increased by about $37,700 from last year. Debt service for 2020 and 2021 both amounted to slightly more than $5 million.
One of the drivers of the levy increase is the increase in property value. The increase in property value does not provide additional revenue, however, but reduces state aid while increasing the levy portion, Priess said in his PowerPoint presentation.
According to figures provided by Washington County, home values in Mahtomedi increased by 4.31%, Priess said. A home valued at $250,000 for 2020 taxes will increase in market value in payable 2021 to $260,775. The $1,397 that home paid in property taxes last year will increase by 2.36% to about $1,430 — an additional $33 in taxes.
A home valued at $500,000 for payable 2020 will increase in market value for payable 2021 to $521,550. The $2,794 that home paid in property taxes last year will increase by 2.36% to $2,860 — or an additional $66 in taxes.
The 2021 levy will fund the 2021-22 school year, Priess said.
The annual truth-in-taxation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10, during which the final specific dollar amount will be certified. That dollar amount may be less than the preliminary figure certified in September, but not more than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.