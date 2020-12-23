Following the annual truth in taxation hearing, the Mahtomedi School Board at its Dec. 10 meeting finalized the 2020 pay 2021 levy it proposed back in September.
After a presentation from Jeff Priess, director of finance and operations, followed by a public comment period, the board approved the final levy in the amount of slightly more than $15.15 million. This levy represents an increase of 2.15% from last year's levy.
The levy provides the district funds for the 2021-22 school year and fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021.
As promised in September, homeowners will see an increase in the market value of their homes and in the school district portion of their property taxes. According to figures provided by Washington County, the 2021 residential market value has increased by 4.31% from 2020.
That means that a home valued at $250,000 for taxes payable 2020, having paid $1,397.04, will be valued at $260,775 for taxes payable 2021 and pay $1,429.99. The tax bill will increase by $32.95, or 2.36%.
A home valued at $500,000 in 2020, having paid $2,794.08, will be valued at $521,550 in 2021 and pay $2,859.98. The tax bill will increase by $65.90, or 2.36%.
Property taxes provide the school district with 28% of its sources of revenue. The State of Minnesota provides 60% of the district’s revenues; federal sources provide 4%, and other local sources provide 8%.
In other action, the board:
• Heard an overview on the general fund and revised budget from Priess. The board approves a revised budget (general fund only) based on updates to information and estimates — such as salaries, wages, benefits and enrollment — that were not known at the time of the preliminary budget development. For example, during the 2019-20 fiscal year, actual revenue sources were $42,276,195, with a surplus of $1,890,034, compared with revenues spent. The 2020-21 preliminary budget presented in June amounted to $42,778,204, and the revised 2020-21 budget is now at $43,587,521. The preminary 2020-21 budget showed a surplus of $280,843, and the revised 2020-21 budget shows a surplus of $310,245. The board will adopt the revised budget in January.
• Following a presentation, approved the 2019-2020 fiscal audit. Jim Eichten from MMKR, the district's certified public accounting firm, presented the audit. The audit opinion for the fiscal year ending June 30 was clean and the highest audit opinion the district could receive, Priess said. State law requires that a school district publish a set of audited financial statements. The financial statements are above and beyond the normal statements the district is required to prepare, Eichten said.
• Formally accepted $4,817.22 in donations over the past month. Highlights include $2,000 from the Mahtomedi Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) to Wildwood Elementary for recess equipment and $1,300 from the PTO for the Wildwood Elementary Music Program.
• Approved a resolution filling a school board vacancy by appointment. On Nov. 19 the board interviewed candidates and unanimously chose Tony Vosooney to replace Mike Chevalier. Vosooney's appointment begins Dec. 21, and his first meeting will be Jan. 7.
• Discussed the board member calendar for December and January. Board Chair Lucy Payne highlighted two events in January — the AMSD legislative preview on Jan. 8 and the MSBA leadership conference, scheduled for Jan. 14, 21 and 28.
• Heard an overview of school board members' responsibilities from Payne in preparation for the Jan. 7 organizational meeting. As the board will be seating two new members, vacancies have opened up on the slate of committees. Current members were asked to study the list and note any preferences, and incoming members will be mentored in their review of committee assignments. The board chair will designate committee appointments based on preferences and sound representation.
• Heard the Safe Learning Plan update from Superintendent Barb Duffrin and reviewed current COVID-19 data from Washington County. The case numbers had been climbing sharply from late-summer figures of fewer than 30 cases per 10,000 population. Over the past two weeks, however, case numbers have started to decline. During the period from Nov. 8-21, case numbers were 155.97 per 10,000. However, during the the two-week period from Nov. 15-28, case numbers were 132.48 per 10,000. Distance learning for all students is required for more than 50 cases per 10,000. No date has yet been set for a return to hybrid learning.
• Recognized outgoing Board Member Judy Schwartz, who has served on the board for 32 years. Schwartz was a calm presence during difficult times, Duffrin said. Schwartz also kept the conversation focused and kept meetings moving along, Payne added. Duffrin displayed a school bell, which she will present to Schwartz at a later date.
• Heard an update on Mahtomedi Community Education from Director Kate Andersen. Updates included current programs, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual report and upcoming programming.
• Heard a report from Student Representative Ismail Bah, who gave updates on the short list of virtual events at all the school buildings following the return to distance learning. He thanked teachers, parents and staff for their hard work during the distance-learning era.
• Adjourned to a closed meeting to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(a) and conduct the superintendent’s mid-year review.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, by videoconference.
