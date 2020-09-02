Mahtomedi Public Schools will start the school year Sept. 8 with a hybrid learning model at their elementary and secondary schools.
Students enrolled in the hybrid learning model at Mahtomedi’s elementary schools will attend school in-person four days a week and distance-learn one day a week.
Students enrolled in the hybrid learning model at Mahtomedi’s secondary schools will attend school in-person two days a week and will distance-learn three days a week. Approximately 13% of Mahtomedi’s students enrolled in their distance learning model plan.
When the hybrid plan was announced, Superintendent Barb Duffrin shared this with families on how to move forward:
“What’s next continues to be new for all of us. It will be new to students, educators, families, and our community. We will learn together, give grace for unpredictability, partner for improvement, and seek joy and excellence in learning. I am starting today with renewed hope and commitment to the task in front of us.”
Susie Prather, O.H. Anderson Elementary School principal, recommends that both learners and families approach this uncertain school year with a balance of grace and curiosity. She recommends that for a successful year, families assume positive intent.
“While school models are different this year, parents are an important role model to children for teaching grace, gratitude, and being resilient,” said Prather.
Prather recommends seven specific things elementary school students should do, whether learning in-person or distance learning, to be successful:
1. Be curious, ask questions, and find the joy in learning.
2. Take risks, do your best, and try new things.
3. Ask questions if you need help.
4. Practice the growth mindset. Try something and know that mistakes are part of the learning process.
5. Keep connections with friends, teachers, and families.
6. Read every day.
7. Practice kindness every day.
Principal Justin Hahn at Mahtomedi High School recommends creating a schedule and building a routine at home are key components.
“There is room for flexibility and time for brain breaks, but having a schedule helps students manage their time and be more efficient,” Hahn said.
He recommends creating a dedicated learning space when accessing learning from home, which “creates consistency about expectations for students each time they are in that particular space.”
“Parents need to be involved more than ever, even for high school students, Hahn advises. “Students need breaks from the screen and help with self-regulation and parents can recognize that in their students and guide them to take breaks.”
Hahn also notes the importance of supporting student relationship-building.
“Relationships are so important for students in their mental health and social-emotional learning. Finding ways to stay connected to their peers outside of academics is important during these trying times.”
During the school year, Mahtomedi Public Schools will continue to provide mental health support, including therapy, to students ages preschool to 12th grade, via in-person and telehealth appointments through their community provider, North Homes Children and Family Services.
Lindsay Morgan, M.S.E, LPCC, for North Homes and the Mahtomedi School District, says, “Many families are struggling to balance the anxiety of returning to school during these uncertain times with the usual excitement of a new school year. As a school district, it's important to acknowledge and support our students and families wherever they find themselves on this continuum. Success will demand that both adults and students utilize their flexible thinking skills and acknowledge what is within their control during these unprecedented and uncertain times.”
Submitted, Alice Seuffert, communications coordinator, Mahtomedi Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.