Mahtomedi School District honors seniors through social media

Earlier this month, the Mahtomedi School District social media started a “Decision Week” campaign to honor the schools’ Class of 2020.
Alice Seuffert, communications coordinator, runs the social media accounts for the district. She said the idea for the campaign came from senior Ellie McCormick in April.
McCormick said since she started high school she has seen the seniors participate in Decision Day.
This is a day for seniors to wear gear for the colleges, careers, military service, etc. that they are going into after graduation and to celebrate their accomplishments.
Seuffert said the campaign was started to celebrate students. “We started this campaign to honor our students and find a genuine way for our community to get to know the class of 2020,” she said.
McCormick thought the school could still make a day like this happen. Seuffert said they thought they could stretch it to be a week because once they started sharing the content the submissions took off.
Each student in the class of 2020 was able to submit a Google form with the information needed for the post.
Seuffert said the campaign showed the connection that was still held even though we are all separated.
“Students, families, teachers, neighbors, are connecting in a fun, new way to celebrate our students,” Seuffert said.
Students have cheered their classmates on and colleges, universities and programs have commented welcome messages and teachers are retweeting and commenting. One teacher was able to reach out to a student on Instagram about scholarship opportunities.
McCormick has loved the campaign that Seuffert has pulled off.
“It was really cool to be able to see all of my peers’ plans for next year even though we were not together in person,” McCormick said. “The way Alice designed the week made it so the whole community got to be involved not just the students, my second grade teacher even commented on the decision day post for me which was super cool.”
