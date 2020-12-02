The Mahtomedi school board at its Nov. 19 meeting interviewed five candidates for the seat left open by the resignation of Mike Chevalier and unanimously appointed Tony Vosooney to that vacant seat. Vosooney will serve the remaining two years of Chevalier’s second four-year term.
A stay-at-home parent for the past 10 years, Vosooney previously worked as a chemist and high school teacher. He moved to Grant seven years ago and has two children in Mahtomedi schools.
During those seven years as a resident of the district, he volunteered extensively in Early Childhood Education, in the Parent Teacher Organization, on the Planning Team assisting in developing the strategic plan, on the Administrative Restructuring Task Force and as community member of the District Curriculum Advisory Committee.
Board Member Judy Schwartz said that the community had already vetted him well. “He tossed his hat into the ring and ran for election,” she said. “He got more votes in the election than I did.”
Board Member Kevin Donovan noted that Vosooney has been engaged over the years on committee work with the schools whenever he had the opportunity to volunteer. “He has been coming to school board meetings in past month, taking notes, and learning about the dynamic of the board and its work,” he said.
The board enjoyed an impressive applicant pool for the vacancy on the board, Board Member Stacy Stout noted.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.