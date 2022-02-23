As COVID-19 case rates plummet and vaccination rates soar throughout the district, the Mahtomedi School Board at its Feb. 15 special meeting set a timetable for removal of face coverings and other mitigation measures.
The COVID-19 health and safety mitigation reset was the only agenda item at the early morning meeting.
As of Feb. 14, Mahtomedi schools have kept all its students learning full time and in person, said Superintendent Barb Duffrin. During the COVID-19 era, district administrators and principals have reviewed public health information constantly, and the superintendent has regularly consulted with local public health experts, Duffrin said.
As part of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy, the leadership teams have identified the triggers that define when the district would start lifting mitigation measures and requirements such as quarantines, social distancing and face coverings. These triggers include the reduction of COVID-19 transmission levels in Washington County to moderate numbers with three weeks of downward trending data, low building case rates and high vaccination rates, Duffrin said.
District COVID-19 levels have been on a steady decline for more than three weeks, Duffrin said.
Below are Mahtomedi COVID-19 cases by week during 2021-22, starting with the peak of cases.
PeriodNumber of cases
Dec. 24-Jan. 7 161
Jan. 10-14 129
Jan. 17-21 95
Jan. 24-28 65
Jan. 31-Feb. 450
Feb. 7-11 22
Meanwhile, vaccination rates at the secondary school level (midde school and high school) are 70% or greater. At the elementary level, vaccination rates are 57% at Wildwood Elementary and 63% at O. H. Anderson Elementary. The rates are slowly increasing, Duffrin said.
As of the date of the meeting, Feb. 15, face coverings were recommended, but not required, for after-school and evening programming in all buildings. Face coverings are still required during school conferences and Mahtomedi Adventure Club. The district will maintain 3-foot social distancing in learning spaces and will continue sanitizing and cleaning practices.
As of yesterday, Feb. 22, elementary students will begin to have recess and lunch with peers outside their homeroom class. Preschool parents, with masks, will begin entering classrooms for pickup and drop-off. Face coverings will be recommended, but not required, at secondary schools and at the Community Education/District Education Center when early childhood students are not present.
Beginning next week, Feb. 28, face coverings will be recommended, but not required, for all E-12 students and for all K-12 staff and visitors in district school buildings.
However, face coverings will still be required for preschool and early childhood programming staff and visitors, because vaccines are still unavailable for children under 5. Masks will be required until day 10 for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 and opt for the five-day quarantine period. The same applies to unvaccinated students and staff in close contact with a household member who tests positive for COVID-19 and opts for the five-day isolation period.
Face coverings will continue to be required on school transportation.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
