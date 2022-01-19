The members of the Mahtomedi School Board voted Jan. 10 to include public commentary as part of an amended agenda, effective immediately. Members also split on a 3-3 vote whether to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) mandate to require a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, an issue that was rendered moot by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late last week.
During the process of approving the Jan. 10 meeting’s agenda, new Board Member Paul Donna asked then-Board Chair Lucy Payne to include public commentary as part of an amended agenda. He said that he had received several emails from the public asking to speak, and several members of the public were present in the meeting room hoping to do so.
Board Member Kelly Reagan noted that, as far as she knew, public commentary was allowable if tied to an item on the agenda. "I don’t have any problem with the public ever commenting on how they feel about anything at all," she said.
Payne said that it would be unfair to other members of the public who weren’t given any indication that there would be public comment listed on the agenda and who weren’t present. “And it isn’t fair to board members to add public comment to the agenda at the last minute," she said.
The item up for discussion was whether the district would approve a policy complying with OSHA mandates before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on whether the mandate was constitutional. OSHA mandates that any employer with more than 100 employees to require a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The Court decided Jan. 13 that OSHA did not have that authority under the current law.
Board Member Stacy Stout noted that the call for action on approving the OSHA mandate was last-minute as well; she noted that board members had only just been notified of its details on the previous evening.
The board voted 4-2 (Payne and Board Member Julie McGraw opposed) to allow public commentary at the meeting. The cameras were turned off, and three members of the community voiced their opposition to the OSHA vaccine mandates.
When the cameras were turned back on, the board got right down to organizational matters, including an item that was on the agenda when the evening began. Based on discussions with board members in December, Payne presented the slate of officers that put forward Stout as chair, Reagan as vice-chair/clerk and Donna as treasurer.
After the board quickly elected their new officers, Stout picked up the gavel and facilitated the rest of the meeting, as she will do for the remainder of the year.
The first action item of consequence was approval of policy 491, dealing with mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccination or testing and face coverings.
Before the motion to approve failed due to a 3-3 tie (Donna, Reagan and Stout opposed), board members offered their reasons for support and opposition.
This mandate from a federal agency — not even a health agency — and not passed by Congress or signed by the president is setting a concerning precedent, Stout said. "This mandate doesn’t address the issues we are elected to address," she said.
"I don’t claim to be a health expert, but I do claim a background in education," Reagan said. Noting that she was a longtime civics teacher, Reagan said she struggles with the unconstitutional nature of the OSHA mandate. "I have no trouble getting vaccinated and and saying I did. But I feel I don’t get to make that choice for someone else. I want to represent all of the Mahtomedi community."
Payne cited the district’s risk of being fined for not complying. "We would be losing instructional dollars, which we really don’t have enough of," she said. "We can advocate in other ways for change. But for now, passing this policy is in the best interest of our students to keep the limited funds we have in the classroom for instructional needs."
"I didn’t get the idea this would be a punitive thing," Board Member Kevin Donovan said.
Adopting the vaccine mandate policy infringes on the individual rights of every employee in this district, Donna said. "As a board, and given what the federal and state governments impose, we have a duty to protect the rights of every employee in this district to make their own medical choice."
"We are in uncharted times," Donovan said. "Hopefully we have the wisdom to make it through this and that we can rally the Zephyr community. Hopefully, this is a very short thing."
More news from the Jan. 10 meeting:
According to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, which follow those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district will use the shorter quarantine period of five days for students who test negative or show no symptoms, Superintendent Barb Duffrin said. However, a well-fitting mask is still required for all 10 days of the quarantine period, she noted. Currently, exposure to COVID-19 will not trigger a quarantine due to the district’s universal masking requirement. Families and staff will continue to receive exposure notifications, she said.
As part of its annual organizational reshaping, the board passed out assignments to board members to serve on its committees, advisory boards and governing boards.
For all their hard work, board members will be compensated annually, according to the average of the Northeast Metro 916 member district’s school board salaries. For 2022, the board chair will receive $5,986; the clerk will receive $5,513; the treasurer will receive $5,458 and directors will each receive $5,356.
The lives of participants on the athletic track may no longer be in imminent danger from batted baseballs, following a discusion on baseball stadium improvements and safety upgrades. Mahtomedi High School Activities Director Aaron Forsythe and Director of Finance and Operations Jeff Priess presented plans to install higher and longer chain-link fencing around the backstop and foul lines. Improvements also include a new concrete backstop, a concrete walk, a maintenance strip and sod and site restoration. If the district can award a contract to the lowest bidder by March, construction can begin this summer and be nearly complete by fall. The budget estimate for this project is $350,000.
The board adjourned to closed session, as allowable by Minnesota statute 13D.03 to discuss labor negotiations and developments and by statute 13D.05 subd. 3(a) for the superintendent performance review.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.