Mahtomedi’s Wild Bean under new ownership

Oh, what to do after graduation? For one high school senior, the answer was to buy and run the local coffee shop.
Maddie McMahon, until recently one of the “bean girls” at the Wild Bean Coffee Shop in Mahtomedi, finalized her purchase of her place of employment. She is also in the process of finishing up her senior year at Mahtomedi High School.
McMahon, who has lived in Mahtomedi since the age of 3, has always dreamed of following her father’s example of being a business owner. And during the past year, she realized that owning the coffee shop was a good fit for her.
So, when the opportunity arose, she bought the Wild Bean from Holly Tinkham, who has faced life-altering medical issues. Forced by circumstances to give up her business, Tinkham gave her loyal employees first crack at buying the Wild Bean. “Holly really wanted the shop to go to one of us,” McMahon said.
McMahon is keeping the rest of the bean team on. Long, time employees, Marais Lerach and Mira Dawn, will still be behind the counter mixing cappuccinos, preparing breakfast burritos and asking customers what their plans are for the rest of the day.
“All the girls are very excited, and I’ve gotten lots of support from them,” McMahon said. “All three of us have the same ideas.”
McMahon said she has a lot of plans for the Wild Bean. “I’m going to fix up the back patio and make it more inviting to people,” she said. McMahon also plans to expand the menu and add more drink options. On her first day running the establishment, a new fresh fruit mango smoothie had already appeared on the menu, and so had hot paninis.
After her retirement from scoring goals for the Mahtomedi girls hockey team, one of McMahon’s new goals for the Wild Bean includes getting more involved with the community.
Her teammates will stay on to help make that happen.
“I’ve known Maddie since fifth grade,” Lerach said. “I know she’s going to do well – I believe in her.”
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
