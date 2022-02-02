Wondering what to do about the heartbreak of range anxiety?
The city of Mahtomedi is doing its collective best to help electric vehicle (EV) owners feel confident about being able to travel a substantial distance in their battery-powered buggies without losing all power, say, on Highway 12 in the middle of winter.
To that end, Mahtomedi has installed a new EV charging station in the Veterans Memorial parking lot right across the street from some businesses that can help EV owners recharge their own batteries while their auto is recharging its own.
Depending on the rate at which your charging chariot is replenished, WV Owners can sip coffee, have a massage, complete a spa experience, or do all three.
Mahtomedi's new station on CSAH 12 is a ZEFNET Energy dual-head pedestal Level 2 charging station with a Port J1772 connector. It is compatible with 100% of the electric cars made in the U.S. and Canada. A Tesla can be charged at the Mahtomedi charging station with an adapter.
The Veterans Memorial Park station is being used; 32 kilowatt hours were spent during the week of Jan. 13-20 by motorists recharging their EV's.
A Level 2 charging station is one of three types: Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3. A Level 2 charging station is like the typical 240 volt AC electrical outlet found in homes and garages to run heavy appliances such as water heaters, washers and dryers. Most public charging stations in North America are Level 2, and RV plugs are also considered Level 2 charges. Level 2 charging stations aren't as fast as Level 3 with DC, but are less expensive to run.
A Level 1 charging station has the output of a standard wall outlet of 120 volts AC, generally reserved for smaller appliances. It is the slowest charge level and requires tens of hours to fully charge a 100% EV and several hours for a plug-in hybrid. Public charging stations are unlikely to be a Level 1, as these slow chargers are for people who have hours and hours at their disposal.
The primary purpose of greater voltage in charging electric vehicles is speed, and a Level 3 charging station, also known as DC Fast Chargers or DCFC, is the quickest way to charge a vehicle. However, not every EV can charge at a Level 3 charger. Mahtomedi and most cities choose to install Level 2 stations to serve a greater number of vehicles.
In addition to helping out its residents who own EV’s, the city had additional reasons for installing an EV charging station as part of its infrastructure, said Public Works Director Bob Goebel.
Approximately one year ago, the Mahtomedi City Council proclaimed the city to be a Green City and declared the city's intention to become proactive in sustaining the environment. At its Dec. 7 regular meeting, council approved its 2021 Sustainability Plan, which can be viewed in the archives at the city's website: www.ci.mahtomedi.mn.us/agendaCenter.
As part of that sustainability plan to reduce carbon emissions within the city and encourage the public to consider owning an EV, the goal is for Mahtomedi to install 10 EV charging stations throughout the city during this decade, Goebel said. The city already has another charging station at City Hall, the same kind as at Veterans Park. The City Hall station was provided “free of charge” by the manufacturer due to its late delivery in November 2020. The city originally ordered this first charging station in February 2020 and was told it would arrive in six weeks. Unfortunately, supply chain issues that began at that time that have continued to plague the country ever since.
As the city fulfills its plan to make decisions based on sustainability, all city vehicles will eventually be electric, Goebel said. The public works garage will house some of those new charging stations for the exclusive use of city vehicles, he said. But more charging stations are expected to gradually appear on public property around town.
Another benefit charging stations bring to the city is in in attracting people downtown. “It's a great opportunity for those who use electric vehicles to charge them while they shop and dine in downtown Mahtomedi,” Goebel said.
For now, use of the charging stations is free to the public, Goebel said. In the future, however, the city plans to charge a fee for use of the stations, which will serve as a revenue stream.
Planning a trip out West? Before you go, make sure you know your vehicle's capabilities. Consult a charging map for a station compatible with your route. Visit the website www.plugshare.com to find where the public and high-power charging stations are throughout the country. You will find both of Mahtomedi's charging stations at Veterans Memorial Park and at City Hall listed on the site.
