The question on everyone’s mind is: Will distance learning be coming back to school in the fall?
In the final weeks before school is due to start at the beginning of September, Minnesota school districts will be heading down one of three roads in the era of COVID-19.
“We’ve been told we need to come up with plans for three different scenarios,” Mahtomedi School District Superintendent Barb Duffrin said. The three scenarios are in-person learning, distance learning as practiced during the spring, and a hybrid of these two scenarios.
Once we all learn the education format at the end of July, it won’t be the start of everyone thinking about what they’ll be doing. Everyone is already thinking about that now, Duffrin said.
“Our task is to plan what going back to school will look like in our district if we are to resume school in person,” Duffrin said. The district will go through all its public health documents and have measures in place, she said.
“We’ve identified core areas in how to maintain relationships between students and staff, how to continue rigorous instruction that is equitable, how we are flexible and how to maintain educational access for all students,” she said.
The planning process includes feedback from student families. An end-of-year survey gathered input about experiences with distance learning. Another survey will ask families for their input on the three different scenarios.
At the end of July, the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) will announce which of the scenarios educators are going to use. Mahtomedi will have had its own plans for that scenario already drafted, Duffrin said.
“In other words, we’ll take our usual amount of resources and triple-plan,” said Board Chair Lucy Payne. “Then we’ll be told which one it is.”
“We all hope we’ll be (educating) in person,” Duffrin said. “There is a strong possiblity we can start that way and possibly switch to a hybrid format. The intent is to be able to switch back and forth, too.”
A hybrid format would require the district to be at 50% capacity within its buildings, which requires a very different way of doing things, Duffrin said. “That would be challenging.”
The plan the district has developed currently will be ready by the end of July, Duffrin said. “We plan to be as ready as possible to say ‘This is what we’re going to do’ when we are told what we can do.”
The district is planning as though everyone will be there, Duffrin said. The plan includes what the Mahtomedi district will need in terms of hand sanitizer and plexiglass partitions, for example. “We will be ready with those things by the start of the school year,” she said.
Some of those details the administration is talking about include what education would look like with students wearing masks. That part is more complicated, Duffrin said, especially with younger students and students who can’t wear masks for health reasons.
School bus costs could amount to an additional $1 million if changes to bus schedules are made to accommodate fewer students on each bus, said Jeff Priess, director of Finance and Operations.
“Unlike Wisconsin, we can’t reveal all the details of what we’re going to do until after the magical date of July 27, when we have more information from the MDE,” Payne said.
In other action, the board:
• Discussed the board member calendar for the months of July and August.
• Heard the superintendent’s end-of-year summary from Payne. The board met at a closed study session earlier in the month to review the superintendent’s job performance. The board found that Duffrin, a second-year superintendent, performed very well with all the stress and changes, despite the difficult year, Payne said. Board members found Duffrin to be a strong leader and were unanimous in their support and evaluation of her as a high-quality superintendent for the district to help the district move forward, Payne said. Duffrin thanked the board for the recognition and reminded the board that she works with a strong team. “Some of many things you see coming from the district is the result of our team, which I consider exceptional,” she said.
• Approved donations from May totaling $33,132.19. Highlights include $13,000 from an anonymous donor for Mahtomedi area preschool student needs; $12,000 from the Mahtomedi Youth Hockey Association for Mahtomedi Community Education programs; $1,600 from the Mahtomedi Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for Wildwood Elementary Discovery Streaming; $1,500 from the Mahtomedi Middle School Parent Association for Mahtomedi Middle School field trips; and $1,000 from Alise Bifulk for the Mahtomedi area preschool program.
• Following a third reading, approved policy No. 713, related to student activity accounting. Recent legislation has revised accounting and reporting standards relating to student activity accounts, effective July 1, 2019. A change in the extracurricular activities portion of the general statement of policy notes that the school board will take charge of and control all student activity accounting relating to extracurricular activities and updates the definition of extracurricular activities.
• Approved the 92-page 2020-2021 student and family handbook. This is a districtwide handbook with specifics by building, Duffrin said. There may be updates to the handbook communicated to the public during the year, she said.
• Approved the 2021-22 Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) 10-year plan. The plan represents a prioritization of deferred maintenance projects needed to protect the public investment in district facilities. This prioritization is performed by a physical assessment of facilities led by district maintenance staff. The board must approve this plan every year. The plan will then be submitted to the MDE for approval. Participation in the LTFM revenue program ensures funding, which is estimated to be $1.3 million for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the NE Metro 916 Intermediate School District’s Long Term Facilities Maintenance budget. Intermediate school districts have access to LTFM revenue provided that member districts authorize support for their proportionate share of the costs. The intermediate district’s 2021-22 budget for LTFM is estimated at $173,000, and the proportionate share for ISD #832 is estimated at $6,139.02.
• Approved the 2020-2021 preliminary budget. The board is required to approve the preliminary budget, an overview of the expenditure plan, for the upcoming school year before the fiscal year begins on July 1. The outlook for the next fiscal year shows a $437,000 surplus of revenue over expenditures and a projected fund balance of $3.6 million, Priess said.
• Approved the 2020-21 resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League.
The board next meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the District Center Community Room, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave., or by Zoom videoconferencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.