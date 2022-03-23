Jim Hill, a 1973 graduate of Mahtomedi High School, was killed Thursday, March 17, in the northern Ukraine city of Chernihiv when Russian forces attacked people standing in a bread line.
According to CBS News, Hill is the second American killed since Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.
“My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military forces,” Hill’s sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, wrote on Facebook. “His body was found in the street by the local police.”
Hill was in Ukraine to care for his longtime partner, Irina, who was being treated at a local hospital for multiple sclerosis and was in the intensive care unit.
Willie Madline, a 1974 graduate of Mahtomedi High School, played baseball and football with Hill and the two have been close friends throughout the years.
“I talked to him two days before he was killed,” Madline said. “He said he had a 50/50 chance of getting out alive.”
Before his death, Madline said about 30 people were communicating on a Facebook thread everyday and Hill would provide them updates on his situation and the war.
“He said he could have left, but he felt he needed to stay behind and help not only with Ira, but with getting food for people in the hospital,” Madline said. “I don’t think the news shows how bad it really is for the civilians.”
One of Hill’s last posts on Facebook was on March 8.
“Intense bombing last night for 2 hours. It was close to hospital. Machine-gun fire could be heard. It stopped just after midnight. It was all around Chernihiv. Power was out for 7 hours. Back on now. No shooting for awhile,” Hill wrote. “I believe there is a cease fire. Ira is supposed to start her advanced medical treatment for her MS. This is what we have been waiting for. Hopefully this will stop the progression of the disease but does not restore lost functioning. And she has lost a lot of her functioning. We will worry about that later.
“The cease fire also means the Russians need to regroup. The war is not going as they predicted. Over confidence leads to lack of planning. Putin is paying a price for his arrogance. There is no cease fire here. Shooting/bombing continues,” he added.
Hill was a psychologist and lecturer who had been working in Europe for years, mainly in Ukraine but also in Lithuania and other countries and had a cabin in Briggs, Idaho.
According to the Star Tribune, Hill’s sister said he was a wonderful big brother. While she was growing up, he took her to Twins games, took her fishing on White Bear Lake and taught her how to drive. He remained a devoted baseball fan, she said.
Madline said a couple of days after Hill’s death, Irina and her mother were able to get out of the hospital which would have made Hill happy.
“He was such a people person and loved his classmates,” Madeline said. “”He was such a good guy and he will be missed.”
