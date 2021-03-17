Kort Natterstad, a 2005 graduate of Mahtomedi High School, was airlifted from Joshua Tree National Park in California after an off-road rollover crash on Feb. 20, and now his family and friends are asking for help covering his out of pocket expenses for medical bills.
Natterstad was on a camping trip with three friends when the car they were in rolled over and he was thrown from the vehicle. According to fire officials, the crash occurred in Indio just before 2 p.m. in a remote area on the western side of the national park, the Desert Sun reported. A California Highway Patrol helicopter then airlifted him from a “hard-to-reach spot” and took him to a local hospital. Details on how the crash happened were not provided.
Natterstad needed spinal surgery the day after the accident, and a second back surgery on March 2 in Los Angeles. He was flown to Craig Rehabilitation Center in Colorado where he will receive continued rehabilitation and medical attention.
Because Natterstad’s insurance doesn’t cover all the medical-related costs, a friend has put together a GoFundMe on his behalf. A Caring Bridge site has also been set up at caringbridge.org/visit/kortsjourney.
Natterstad was an EMT in Mahtomedi, and currently works as a salesman for medical devices in Los Angeles.
