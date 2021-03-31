Mahtomedi Middle School parents were notified Friday of a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school, with exposure dates of March 23 and March 25.
School district officials worked with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to identify the students who had close contact with the case and have communicated with those students individually, said Mahtomedi Middle School Principal Mike Neubeck.
The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the building on those dates is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community, officials said.
Additional information provided by the district explained that since returning to in-person learning March 17, Mahtomedi Middle School students are now in a six-period day and are spaced less than six feet apart. When a positive COVID-19 case is identified in the secondary schools, school nurses must measure a six-foot circumference around the positive case in all of their six periods. Those students are identified as close contacts and must quarantine for 14 days.
During the week of March 22-26 the total number of positive COVID-19 cases at Mahtomedi Middle School was under three. If the number is under three, the district does not provide the exact number of cases in order to protect student and staff privacy. During that week, a total of 67 students were identified for quarantine. This number includes students who were identified as close contacts at school as well as students who have a family member or person outside of school who had a positive COVID-19 test.
Building staff has taken action to clean and sanitize the facility and are working closely with MDH to monitor the situation.
— Loretta Harding and Amy Johnson
