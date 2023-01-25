Mahtomedi Mayor goes out with a bang of the gavel

The gavel that Jud Marshall used during his term as mayor has been added to the family photos and art created by his grandchildren that decorate an organ in the living room at his Mahtomedi home.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Mahtomedi Mayor Judson Marshall turned in the gavel of office — at least figuratively — after the City Council completed business at its Jan. 17 regular meeting.

After he adjourned the meeting with a bang and handed the gavel to Council Member Richard Brainerd, it was given right back to him for keeps in recognition of his 20 years on the council.

