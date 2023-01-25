Mahtomedi Mayor goes out with a bang of the gavel

Mahtomedi Mayor Judson Marshall turned in the gavel of office — at least figuratively — after the City Council completed business at its Jan. 17 regular meeting.
After he adjourned the meeting with a bang and handed the gavel to Council Member Richard Brainerd, it was given right back to him for keeps in recognition of his 20 years on the council.
While three of his six children looked on in council chambers, Marshall said, “As my kids say, ‘All good things come to an end.’”
“My official resignation is right now,” he said.
Marshall said that he had originally decided to run for City Council and mayor, thinking it would be a rough job.
“I thought I'd serve one term, then I'm gone,” he said. “Then I thought, this was really interesting — there's a lot going on.”
“Now, that I'm beginning my 20th year as mayor, I've learned so much and have met so many people. It's hard to walk away — there are so many things that are great about the job,” he said. “I sit up here and don't do much at all, and things get done.”
Marshall, who spent his last weeks as mayor walking with a cane, promised, “Soon I'll be out shoveling snow.”
“And you can still come by and leave snow in the middle of the street,” he told Public Works Director Bob Goebel.
In other action from the Jan. 17 Mahtomedi City Council meeting:
• An advertising billboard on the southwest corner of the FedEx Ground Packaging complex, just north of I-694, will soon become an electronic changing display after the council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) from Clear Channel for the upgrade. Clear Channel has offered the city 20 free hours per month to display public safety messaging, such as Amber Alerts.
• Council approved a change order in the amount of $4,173.54 for additional lighting on the Lake Links Trail. Costs for this work should be reimbursable through the state grant for the Lake Links Trail.
• The Mahtomedi Fire Department will replace some of its radios after receiving a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR offers grant opportunities every year, and Chief Terry Fischer said the department applies every other year for one of the grants. “The radios we replace still work, but are obsolete and can't be serviced anymore,” he said. So far, the department has replaced five of its radios.
• Every three years, the city is required to submit a pay equity implementation report to the Minnesota Department of Employee Relations, said City Administrator Scott Neilson. The report is meant to bring any gender-based pay inequities to light. If the male-to-female pay ratio is off-kilter, the city must report the analysis. The city is in compliance, he said, before the council approved submission of the report.
• The city is paying its bills for 2022 street improvement projects after the council approved construction pay voucher No. 4 in the amount of $108,947.83 and No. 5 in the amount of $13,074.06 to OMG Midwest for the 2022 street improvement project. The combined amount of $122,031.89 reflects work certified through Dec. 9, 2022. Council also approved construction pay voucher No. 6 (final) for the 2022 street improvement project in the amount of $36,016.11 for OMG Midwest.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
