It took only one day for the City of Mahtomedi to act and regulate the sale and use of cannabis products within the city.
The Mahtomedi City Council joined many municipalities throughout Minnesota in adopting an ordinance prohibiting the use of cannabis and tobacco products in certain public places.
The new ordinance prohibits any sale or use of cannabis products in public places. Violating the ordinance will be a petty misdemeanor in Mahtomedi.
The action quickly followed the recently passed law making adult use of cannabis legal, effective Aug. 1. The legislation doesn't explicitly prohibit use in public spaces. However, cities are authorized to adopt ordinances temporarily prohibiting the use of certain cannabis products in public places, such as city buildings, parking lots, parks and beaches, sidewalks and trails.
Until the statewide marijuana licensing infrastructure is set up, municipalities may issue a moratorium on cannabis sales and use within their borders.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, most cities cannot ban marijuana businesses from operating within city limits. At that time, licensed marijuana dispensaries should be up and running.
City Attorney Bridget Nason says Mahtomedi didn't have an ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping in public places. The new ordinance contains those prohibitions.
The law will become official as a public notice is published in this issue of the White Bear Press.
