MAHTOMEDI — The City Council held its regular meeting, but not as usual, on March 17. Council members and City Clerk Jerene Rogers communicated through video conferencing to address the COVID-19 health crisis faced by its citizens and businesses and to conduct regular city business.
Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron joined the conference to outline the county’s response and give an update on the steps the county is taking during the pandemic.
Council unanimously (4-0; Councilwoman Jane Schneeweis was absent) consented to the mayor’s declaration of local emergency, extending the period of the local emergency to 30 days. The resolution authorized certain actions to 30 days from the date of its adoption or to such earlier determination by the Mahtomedi City Council that the emergency no longer exists.
The mayor’s emergency declaration follows the Emergency Executive Order 20-01 issued by Gov. Tim Walz on March 13, which declared a peacetime state of emergency. The resolution authorizes all necessary resources to be used in support of the COVID-19 response, effective immediately. The mayor’s declaration also acknowledges the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential harm to public health and safety.
To read updates on closures and operations within the city, visit the city website at www.ci.mahtomedi.mn.us. Click on Covid-19 button in the upper left-hand corner.
Council agreed with the mayor’s determination that during the 30-day period, in-person meetings of the City Council, Planning Commission and other city commissions were not practical or prudent due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, the governor’s order, and recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The measures will be in place until the presiding officer of each body determines, in consultation with the city administrator, that it is no longer impractical or imprudent for the respective public body to resume in-person meetings.
The plan is for council to meet — following the procedures of social distancing — online on April 7.
In other action, the council:
• Passed a resolution awarding the sale of $10 million in general obligation improvement, street and utility bonds, Series 2020A, fixing their form and specifications, directing their execution and delivery and providing for their payment. The city’s bond rating was bumped up to Aa+, one step below the highest Standard and Poor’s rating. The bond sale follows the council’s approval of a five-year capital improvement plan naming certain construction projects. The projects include Phase IV Historic District; Dahlia Street improvements; Birchwood and Lost Lake Court street improvements; Bevins, Bichner and Talahi street and utility improvements; the Glenmar Area storm sewer diversion; storm sewer pond maintenance and drainage improvements and the sanitary sewer lining program.
• Approved the ADA transition plan, a self-evaluation of the city’s compliance with ADA regulations dealing with public rights of way. This plan is required to be completed as part of any application the city makes for federal grant monies under the regional solicitation process administered through the Metropolitan Council.
• Approved the Hallam Park design and gave city staff permission to bid the project. Hallam Park was developed into a neighborhood park in 1992 after the water tower was removed. At that time, the construction included a playground, swings, basketball half court and a trail through the park. Council has decided it is time to replace those improvements. After a presentation of the park plan at the March 2 meeting, council directed city staff to have WSB continue to develop the design and specifications for council approval and the authorization to solicit for bids.
• Passed a resolution amending the 2020-24 capital improvement plan to include the proposed Safe Routes to School project.
• Passed a resolution to approve the Safe Routes to School grant application submission for 2024 and to authorize a letter of support for the Safe Routes to School 2020 federal funding solicitation process. The total project cost is estimated to be $578,000, using $370,000 in grant funding and a 20% required city match. Because costs not associated with construction are not eligible for grant money, the city and school district will share an additional $116,000 in overhead costs. The grant application requested funds for a sidewalk along Warner Avenue S. from the south school entrance of O.H. Anderson School to Bevins Lane, another sidewalk along 72nd Street from Glenmar to Warner Avenue, and crosswalk improvements on Warner Avenue at the south school entrance.
• Authorized payments of slightly more than $42,000 to the two affected landowners and accepted pond easements for the pond that exists between 132 and 134 Dahlia Street. The easement creation is part of the Dahlia Street improvement project ordered by council on Oct. 15. By acquiring these easements, the city will now avoid a much more costly alternative of routing the stormwater south on Warner Avenue.
• Approved the 2020 stormwater management grant agreement with the Rice Creek Watershed District for Historic District Improvement – Phase 4 West, for up to $30,000 in funding. The grant funds will be allocated specifically for the Neptune and Rose sites in the project.
• Accepted a proposal from WSB in the amount of $3,800 to conduct traffic counts on all Minnesota State Aid routes in the city, as required by Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) State Aid Office. The city is required to perform these counts every five years. Although the city last conducted the counts in 2016 and is not due to conduct more until 2021, MnDOT has determined that they will synchronize traffic counts by requiring all MSA cities to perform them in 2020.
• Approved a proposal in the amount of $26,000 from WSB for the final design of Aaron’s Playground with funds available from the 2020 parks capital improvement plan.
• Hired Pamela McLellan, from 3M Legal Affairs, as part-time accounting clerk at a rate of $24.86 per hour. The offer is contingent on successful completion of a background check and drug test. McLellan will serve a six-month probationary period.
• Passed a resolution appointing advisory commission members. Environmental Commission appointees are Kevin Toskey and Christine Ahmann-Maples; Finance Commission appointees are Michael Bromelkamp and Luke Schlegal; Park Commission appointees are Thomas Eldredge and Stacy Fischer; and Planning Commission appointees are Alex Rogosheske and Daniel Soler.
• Approved the rental lease agreement for the duplex used for firefighter housing at 196 Hallam.
• Reclassified the position of office assistant for the Public Works Department from Grade 5 to Grade 6 and revised the job title to that of public works administrative assistant. With the reclassification, the position’s pay scale will increase by $3,000. The position was reclassified at the recommendation of the city’s labor consultant from Baker Tilly because of the additional duties added.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, April 7, via teleconference.
