If your hostas are presently chewed to the ground, help might soon be on the way. The Mahtomedi City Council learned about possible deer management methods at its June 16 meeting.
Scott Noland of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Dan Christensen of the Metro Bowhunters Resource Base (MBRB) presented council with statistics and options to control the growing deer population around town.
Mahtomedi citizens are not alone in their concerns, Noland said. Deer cause additional problems besides chewed-up garden vegetables and home landscaping. Deer are also responsible for dangerous car/deer collisions, disease (chronic wasting disease) and herbiverous native habitat destruction.
Based on a winter flyover survey last done in 2018, the deer population in Mahtomedi is up to a total of 102 animals, or 28 per square mile. The average population over a period of five years is 23 to 28 deer per square mile and 85 deer over the entire city, Noland said.
The DNR recommendation is 10 to 20 deer per square mile of suitable habitat, or a total population of 37-74 deer within the entire city, Noland said. The city can set its own goal of fewer deer — or more.
Mahtomedi is made up of wetlands, wooded areas, open areas and parks. “The city's habitat will allow more deer than its citizens will tolerate,” Noland said. The DNR received a handful of complaints from citizens last fall, he noted.
Deer management options include nonlethal choices such as the current city ordinance prohibiting deer feeding, 10-foot or higher exclusion fencing made of woven wire, or deterrents such as sounds, lights, deer-resistant plants, sprinklers, motion detectors and pungent animal scents on plants.
Removal recommendations include bow hunting by special permit only during deer season, trapping, sharpshooting or police removal. The city falls within the permit area that allows unlimited antlerless deer harvest during the season from mid-September to Dec. 31.
But there are hoops to jump through before the city can just send out anyone with a bow and arrow to have a crack at the deer around town. There are several required steps before a bowhunting permit is even issued, Noland said. The paperwork process includes an up-to-date deer population estimate, a stated deer population goal, a written management plan, records of car-on-deer citizen complaints, permission from private property owners for hunting on their land, use of nontoxic shot, written justification, antler surrender, venison donated to the food shelf and an open process for citizen input.
“You will get people on both sides of this issue,” Noland promised. There will be people as passionate about not touching the deer at all as there about herd elimination, he said.
Christensen introduced the Metro Hunters Resources Base (MBRB), which was established in 1995 to try to solve deer population issues. MBRB is a Twin Cities/Minnesota nonprofit organization that partners with local government entities to help manage deer herds within parks and other public or private land areas that do not normally allow hunting. For more information on bowhunter qualifications, visit its website at www.mbrb.org.
Council Member Jane Schneeweis said the only thing missing for her to move forward with deer mitigation is to gather citizen input.
As Mahtomedi hunts for answers to the deer problem, they also need to locate the deer. “It sounds like we have an overpopulation of deer,” Council Member Richard Brainerd said. “But the question is: WHERE ARE THEY?”
In other action, the council:
• Passed a resolution awarding the contract for the Aaron's Playground Project to Odesa II LLC, which supplied a net total bid of $64,470. Nine quotes for this project were received on June 10; Odesa II was the low bidder. The engineer's estimate for this portion of the project was $78,522.50. Council also authorized the purchase of playground equipment from Flagship Recreation through the state purchasing program. The direct purchase includes furnishing and installing the playground equipment and surfacing material in the playground area at a cost of $145,163.73. The city is currently negotiating a price reduction to have the surfacing material installed by volunteers and will be direct purchasing the Dragon playground element, without installation, for $10,300 from Themed Concepts. In addition, engineering costs are $26,500. To fully fund the $247,000 project, city staff recommended that $60,000 to be transferred from the equipment building and replacement fund to the parks fund. “We brought this back to council at a $14,000 cost reduction,” City Administrator Scott Neilson said. “It's important the city gets this done — the Markovitz family made an effort to raise the money ($117,000) to get this done.” The city hopes to start construction on the playground by the middle of the summer, Public Works Director Bob Goebel said.
• Approved a request for a variance of 14 feet for a rear yard setback where the minimum required setback is 40 feet. The owners plan to construct an addition to the home at 421 Elsie Inn.
• Approved change order No. 1 to Geislinger and Sons Inc. in the amount of $85,840 for Phase 4 of the West Historic District Improvement Project. The change order includes the removal and replacement of rock and mortar retaining walls impacted by construction of underground utilities and road improvements. This work was not included in the original request for proposal (RFP) because it requires the services of a specialty contractor. A separate RFP was sent to several specialty contractors, including the subcontractor for Geislinger. The one quote received was for $205,980. However, Geislinger's contractor submitted the winning quote.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 1 to Meyer Contracting Inc. in the amount of $221,549.08 for the 2020 Street Improvement Project for Birchwood Road/Lost Lake Court.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 1 to T. A. Schifsky and Sons Inc. in the amount of $212,819.95 for the Dahlia Street Improvement Project.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 1 to Geislinger and Sons Inc. in the amount of $394,430.97 for Phase 4 West Historic District improvements.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 4 and final to Sunram Construction Inc. in the amount of $28,077.16 for Forest Avenue Trail and Lake Links Trail Improvements.
• Approved the Bevins/Bichner/Talahi easement acquisitions. As part of the project, the city needed to acquire easements for the sanitary sewer on Talahi Drive, since it is a private roadway. Water mains are also needed over properties on Bevins and Bichner lanes.
• Passed a resolution approving the Municipal State Aid (MSA) street funds advance. Earlier this year, the city approved the bid award for the Dahlia Street Project, and last year approved the construction contract for Dunbar Way as part of the Echo Lake Street Improvements. MSA allows a city to advance money from up to five years' worth of future annual allotments. In order to fund the two projects, the resolution requests an advance of $1.1 million from future MSA annual allotments.
• Passed a resolution regarding one-way traffic on Arbor Avenue after residents along the stretch of the street between Juniper and Kale Street requested one-way signs be reinstalled. This portion of Arbor Avenue is narrow and has been a one-way section for as long as anyone can remember, Goebel said. In 2018 the one-way signs were removed due to lack of a resolution to approve the one-way street. Public works has the signs in stock to reinstall.
• Hired three paid, on-call firefighter/EMT's contingent on the successful passing of a required background check and psychological and physical assessments.
• Passed a resolution adopting and approving the city’s COVID-19 preparedness plan. Under the June 5 executive order released by Gov. Tim Walz, critical sector businesses, including government entities like cities, are now required to adopt a COVID-19 preparedness plan by June 29. Cities do not have to cease operations while creating a plan. The plan involves hygiene and respiratory etiquette, social distancing, decontamination and ventilation, identification and isolation of sick persons, training for supervisors and workers, management to implement the plan, and communications for City Hall visitors. Brainerd asked to include language for social distancing in Council Chambers and sanitizing the meeting table.
• Appointed advisory commission members. Before council interviewed the four appointees prior to the meeting, two seats were available on the Planning Commission, two seats on the Environmental Commission and three seats on the Finance Commission. Tony Chesak was appointed to a Planning Commission term that expires in March 2023; Brandon Cass to an Environmental Commission term expiring in April 2023; Roger Humphrey to a Finance Commission term expiring in March 2023 and Peter Frank to a Planning Commission term expiring in March 2022.
• Presented the Five-Year Service Award to Thomas Schwichtenberg.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road, or by ZOOM teleconferencing.
