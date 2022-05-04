It looks like the Mahtomedi girls’ hockey team might have a goalie after all. But only if they can find another team with which to form a partnership.
The Mahtomedi girls’ team will lose all of its goalies to graduation this spring and will have no younger girls in the system old enough to stop pucks for the high school team when the season starts next winter.
The Mahtomedi School Board at its April 28 meeting heard from approximately seven hockey moms and dads before discussing the possibility of joining forces with another varsity girls’ hockey team. Aaron Forsythe, Director of Student Activities, addressed the player shortage and what needed to be done about it.
Most of the parents spoke in favor of a partnership. Of concern for those parents in favor of a hockey co-op was the physical safety and mental health of younger girls playing against girls four years older than they in physical development and experience. Parents who didn’t want the partnership cited the greater opportunity for all girls to play at the varsity level.
With only 27 or 28 girls returning to the varsity team next year, the team is still short approximately three skaters and three goalies, Forsythe said. A healthy program consists of 30 to 36 players from Grades 9-12, but not Grades Seven through 12, he said.
Board Member Kelly Reagan, a former high school hockey coach, said that when the high school level takes girls from its U15 team, it can leave the U15 team reeling, not knowing who will be on the team. The younger girls often struggle emotionally at the varsity level, and the sport becomes a safety issue, especially for a goalie, she said.
If Mahtomedi doesn’t field a girls’ hockey team next year due to low numbers, it will leave some 28 girls looking for a place to play hockey.
Mahtomedi is not the only girls sport with participation issues. Currently, there is a trend of fewer female athletes in all sports. Participation numbers in many other girls sports are half the size they were a decade ago, Forsythe said.
There are currently 24 co-op teams among the 65 Class AA varsity girls’ hockey teams, the division that Mahtomedi plays in.
Reagan recommended the district find what works best, ask questions and find a good partner. “And make sure there are opportunities for the girls to play and find the right fit for the athletes,” she said.
A cooperative would require a minimum two-year agreement at the outset and can be reviewed every two years. At that time, either side could dissolve the agreement, if its program returns to healthy numbers.
It should be noted that although numbers are low at the varsity level right now, youth numbers are very healthy, Forsythe said.
The next step for the varsity girls’ hockey program is to identify the partner that is the best fit for a mutual agreement and which competing conference schools must approve. But before the matter gets to rival schools to approve, the school board must first vote its approval.
The board conducted the following additional actions at the April 28 meeting:
The district secured its financial compliance levels by unanimously (5-0 with Board Member Paul Donna absent) and formally approving Policy #790 — Post Issuance Debt Compliance Policy. School district auditors recommended the board approve this policy to ensure that the district is in compliance with federal reporting and disclosure requirements as it relates to district debt.
Students will have school buses to ride in next year. The board gave approval for its transportation consultant to enter into negotiations with First Student for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, after the district received two proposals on April 7. The district couldn’t retain its contractor for the past six years because Illinois Central was unable to find a facility for its buses. The district expects to pay more for busing services, but part of the negotiation process is to keep the increase as minimal as possible.
O. H. Anderson Elementary School (OHA) staff will start to pack up in preparation for the start of a major facilities improvement project. Principal Susan Prather gave an update on the project’s timeline. As soon as the kids go home for the summer on June 6, everything, including desks, books and cabinets, will be packed up by June 10, and major work will begin the following Monday. On June 13, demolition will begin, with construction beginning the next day. Substantial completion is expected by Aug. 19 when staff enters the building.
In 2021, the four-year graduation rate remained stable at around 97% and continues to be among the highest in the state, Superintendent Barb Duffrin said in her report. This achievement rate is thanks to staff efforts during the pandemic, she said. “Not all students graduate in the same way and in the same time frame, so it could be higher,” she notes. “Our 2021 seven-year graduation rate is among the top in the state at 97.5%.”
The district continues to move forward with the secondary schedule redesign, following the second draft of four schedule options – two for the middle school and two for the high school. The schedule options were presented in two rounds to families, secondary students, staff and secondary student feedback groups. The Design Team will use feedback from the second session to revise the options, Duffrin said.
The board next meets at 7 p.m., Thurs. May 26 in the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
