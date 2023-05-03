Alexis “Lexi” Marie Gibson of Mahtomedi was one of two 10-year-olds who died in an ATV accident in Afton on April 22. The other was Savanna Lee Koeckeritz of Afton.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were called to the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South just after 5 p.m. on a report of two juveniles trapped under an ATV. Upon arrival, first responders attempted lifesaving efforts; however, both children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Both girls were in the fourth/fifth grade class at New Heights School in Stillwater.
“Lexi and Savanna were both good students and friends to many throughout the school, but especially to those in their classroom,” said Principal Tom Kearney. “This tragedy has left a giant hole in our school community and our students, staff, and administration are doing everything we can to support the families of Lexi and Savanna. We ask that appropriate space and time are provided as the victims’ families, friends, and school community mourn the untimely and unimaginable loss of these precious young girls. They will be long remembered as members of the New Heights Community!”
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
