Mahtomedi students attending Wildwood Elementary and O. H. Anderson Elementary will return to the classroom Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Dec. 16 that every elementary school in Minnesota had the option to reopen for in-person instruction beginning Jan. 18, and that schools must offer additional COVID-19 measures such as regular testing. The order requires teachers to wear masks and face shields.
“Based on the state’s evolving knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 transmission in elementary schools, the Safe Learning Plan has been updated to prioritize in-person learning for our youngest learners,” Superintendent Barb Duffrin said at the Mahtomedi School Board’s Dec. 22 emergency meeting.
After county case rates per 10,000 people rose to 155.97 two weeks ago, case rates during the week of the Dec. 22 meeting were at 117.88 and trending downward — and that’s good news, Duffrin said.
No new information about secondary schools has been made available.
After a meeting of the incident command team, the K-5 learning model changed back to hybid with modifications that include a reduction of 3 feet of social distancing for students; 6 feet of social distancing between staff and students; a clear barrier between teachers and students when teachers cannot be 6 feet from students; a face mask and face shield mandatory for staff when interacting with students; free COVID-19 saliva tests for staff every other week starting Jan. 4; physical education held indoors with face coverings at all times; all meals eaten in classrooms or outside; and planning days used to prepare for transitions.
All elementary students will receive four days of in-person instruction and one home learning day each week — as was the case before the district reverted to distance learning.
Once the district has data to show its mitigation strategies are working, it plans to implement the 100% in-person learning model for K-5 students on Feb. 16.
“We have the green light now, so I really hope we can move forward into in-person learning,” Board Member Stacy Stout said. “And following the guidance, we should feel confident that we’ve put every safety measure in place that is known to us. As long as we’re able to do all these things, it’s best for the students to be back with their teachers.”
Board Chair Lucy Payne noted that nothing was guaranteed a month into the future and encouraged everyone to stay safe to maintain lower community numbers.
Stout congratulated the team at being ready to return to four days in-person learning when most districts have only two in-person learning days per week.
Duffrin noted that the district started with smaller classroom sizes than recommended so that its elementary schools could go to 80% in-person learning per week.
Students can still choose their learning model. O.H. Anderson Principal Susan Prather said that 86% of O.H. Anderson students chose the hybrid model. Wildwood Elementary Principal Scott Briske noted that 89% of Wildwood students chose the hybrid model.
“Doing all this care and caution sets us up to better restart our secondary,” Duffrin said. “The degree we can confidently move forward to a less restrictive model helps us districtwide.”
The district doesn’t usually make updates more than a month in advance, the way it is doing now, but people are wanting to make plans, Duffrin said. “They’d like to go to break knowing what’s to come,” she said.
“Knowing we have an opportunity to bring back students gives (Prather) and me great joy and anticipation,” said Briske, “because we know that our teachers work their magic when students are in front of them.”
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.