At its meeting last month to certify the tax levy, the Mahtomedi City Council also moved virtual chairs around to formalize its organizational structure for the upcoming year.
At its Jan. 5 meeting, council took care of a little business but spent the bulk of the meeting taking care of who would take care of business in 2021.
Council Member Jane Schneeweis was appointed as council president for 2021. She will serve as acting mayor if Mayor Jud Marshall is unable to preside. Schneeweis also returns as liaison to the Parks Commission, and Marshall as Planning Commission liaison. Council Member Richard Brainerd continues as liaison to the Finance Commission, Personnel Committee and Law Enforcement Services. Council Member Jeff Ledermann returns as Environmental Commission liaison and Steve Wolgamot will continue as Personnel Committee liaison.
Liaisons were also appointed to the following government entities: Wolgamot with the cities of Willernie and Birchwood; Schneeweis with the city of Dellwood; Ledermann with the city of Pine Springs; Brainerd with Century College and Marshall with the city of Grant and the Mahtomedi School District. City Administrator Scott Neilson will join Marshall as they serve as co-liaisons with Washington County and the city of White Bear Lake.
Council reiterated its adoption of standing rules of procedure for council meetings and modified the duties of council president to include serving as acting mayor when needed.
The city's consultants for 2020 returned for another year. The auditor is CliftonLarsenAllen; legal counsel is LeVander, Gillen & Miller; prosecuting attorney is Eckberg Lammers Briggs Wolff & Vierling; engineer is WSB – John Sachi; fiscal consultant is Ehlers and Associates, and planner is WSB – Hannah Rybak.
For financial purposes, council will again utilize the following depositories: Wells Fargo Advisors, 4M Fund, US Bank, CitiGroup Global Markets, Morgan Stanley/Smith Barney, Ehlers Investment Partners, Oppenheimer, RBC Capital Markets LLC and Peoples Bank Midwest.
Finally, council designated the newspaper you're reading as its official newspaper. The city will post official legal notices of items such as public hearing announcements and new or amended ordinances in the White Bear Press.
In other action, the council:
• Posted two openings on each of the four following advisory commissions: Parks, Planning, Environmental and Finance. Citizens interested in filling any of those vacancies are invited to contact City Hall.
• Scheduled the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
• Approved the firefighter housing lease agreement for the duplex designated for firefighter housing at 196 Hallam Ave. A firefighter will be moving into the lower unit of the city-owned apartments at the beginning of February.
• Approved an agreement with Pitney Bowes for a new mail system machine and inserter mail system. The agreement, executed to provide 2020 pricing for additional savings, provides the equipment for a 60-month term.
• Approved the cooperative services agreement for use of hockey rinks.
• Heard an update on the appeal decision in the 2013 lake level lawsuit brought by White Bear Lake property owners and residents against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources from David Sienko, an attorney with the firm of Levander Gillen & Miller P.A. In December 2019, the Court of Appeals issued its second decision, which held that water appropriation permit holders, including Mahtomedi, have the opportunity for a contested case hearing in front of a law judge. The case is muddied, without a clear winner or loser, Sienko said. “The case is in a holding pattern. If the homeowners don't appeal to the Supreme Court, we would be looking at a contested case hearing ramping up sometime soon,” he said. “We don't know when that will be or how COVID-19 will impact the court. It's a very complex legal case and complex factual case.”
• Adjourned to a closed executive session, held via private videoconference, pursuant to Minn. Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) to consider strategy for labor negotiations with Union Local #49.
• For 2021, regular council meetings will still take place by default at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at City Hall. The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road, or by videoconference.
— Loretta Harding
