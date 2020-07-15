After months of delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic upheaval, Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry stopped by the July 7 meeting conducted by the Mahtomedi City Council via Zoom videoconferencing to touch base and to provide updates.
On hand to provide more information were Chief Deputy Brian Mueller and Commander Doug Anschutz.
At the beginning of his presentation, Starry said he was shocked and sickened to see the video of George Floyd's death, and that it is the mission of his agency to bring peace, trust and comfort. To that end, the goal of the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is to serve with fairness, respect and partiality, he said.
“Since 2009, we have trained our staff in crisis intervention (CIT), with 95% of deputies and corrections officers having attended a 40-hour CIT course,” Starry said. The WCSO is a community-oriented agency and has held some 60 community engagement events throughout the county — including some events in Mahtomedi, he said.
Deputies took part in Coffee With a Cop at the Ox and Crow coffee shop, back-to-school celebrations, Night to Unite, and presentations at local schools, Starry noted.
All contract cities have deputies assigned to them so that their deputies get to know city staff and its citizens, the sheriff said. Deputies generally serve from three to five years, starting and ending each shift in the community they serve. Services spelled out in the contract with Mahtomedi include the support of the entire sheriff's office, such as the investigations and records units.
Deputies serving Mahtomedi, Birchwood, Dellwood, Pine Springs and Willernie work out of an office in the Mahtomedi public works buildings on Lincolntown Avenue.
The contract sergeant for Mahtomedi is Sgt. Brad Marquardt. Marquardt and deputies John Stringer, Carl Rice, Tyler Jarrett, Ryan Corniea, Joshua Hutchins and Carl Rice comprise the team serving the city.
The WCSO pursues six tasks in Mahtomedi: enforcement projects, such as crosswalk compliance; a special enforcement team and special investigations unit to address community concerns quickly; DWI/traffic patrols; the speed trailer program; stealth speed box deployment; and crime prevention surveys and presentations.
For these services, the city pays $524,682.50 annually. With its population of 8,294, Mahtomedi enjoys a per capita cost of $63.26. This rate of service compares favorably with the several hundreds of dollars paid per capita by neighboring cities for police coverage, Anschutz said.
In 2019, the WCSO recorded 109 serious crimes in Mahtomedi; 83 were thefts. During that same year in Mahtomedi, the WCSO saw a total of 5,247 calls for service. More than half, or 3,267 of them, were categorized as incidents. The WCSO issued 141 citations in 2019 in Mahtomedi, compared with 272 in 2018 and 395 in 2017.
The most dangerous intersection in Mahtomedi in 2019 was Hilton Trail and Stillwater Road, where six accidents took place.
“We are proud to be in Mahtomedi,” Starry said.
In other action, the council:
• After discussing the septic system at 240 Dwinnell Ave., directed city staff to work with the property owner to eventually sell a portion of adjacent city-owned property to him, according to the drawing submitted by the landowner. The property owner hopes to acquire the city-owned land on which to build a new septic system, because his current system is non-compliant. The topography of his existing property doesn't allow for construction of a new compliant system. Legal details of the sale will be worked out during negotiations.
• Discussed options to make Mahtomedi beaches safer (see separate brief).
• Approved the 2020-22 audit proposal from CliftonLarsonAllen. Fees will increase by 3.65%, or $1,350, for 2020, and then increase by 1.36%, or $525, for 2021 and 2022.
• Appointed election judges for the Aug. 11 primary election and Nov. 3 general election. Mahtomedi will have two precincts: Precinct 1 at the District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave., and Precinct 2 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road.
• Rescheduled the Aug. 4 council meeting to Monday, Aug. 3, because of a conflict with National Night Out on Tuesday, and rescheduled the Oct. 6 council meeting to Monday, Oct. 5.
• Approved a request for a one-year extension of a conditional use permit (CUP) at 124 Juniper St., issued in June 2018. The CUP was granted to permit an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to be built on the property. Council granted the first one-year extension when it issued the CUP in 2018. Work on the ADU has yet to begin, which triggered the need for the additional extension.
• Hired four paid, on-call firefighter/EMT's contingent on the successful completion of the required psychological and physical assessments and background check.
• Passed a resolution declaring the sufficiency of petition and setting a public hearing on the proposed vacation of a street easement and drainage and utility easement. Residents at 170 Bevins Lane and 175 Bevins Lane requested the vacation of the two easements. The city recently awarded a contract for public sewer and water to be installed in this area, so the easements were no longer needed. The public hearing on the proposed vacation will be held at 7 p.m. July 21 at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road and via Zoom at 1-312-6296-6799, meeting ID# 845 7597 4156, password 520722.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, July 21, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road, or by Zoom videoconferencing.
