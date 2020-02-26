MAHTOMEDI — Last week, the City Council reviewed a preliminary assessment by the Ramsey-Washington County Suburban Cable Commission that Comcast’s cable franchise should not be renewed.
The commission regulates the delivery of cable television services to 11 northeast suburban member municipalities. The commission’s mission is to oversee the cable television franchise for the district. It monitors customer satisfaction, manages the district’s assets, and enforces franchise provisions.
There have been various franchise extensions with Comcast throughout the years. Recently, Comcast again attempted to renew its franchise contract, but despite negotiations, the parties have been unable to come to an agreement.
At its Feb. 18 meeting, the City Council heard from a commission staff member and a representative of Comcast.
Commission Executive Director Tim Finnerty said that the two parties have been involved in informal negations for some time. Commission members reviewed Comcast’s renewal proposal and suggested that the franchise renewal be denied. This has led franchise discussions beyond a simple contract extension to a more formal process.
“The franchise agreement addresses legal, technical and financial provisions. What we’re expecting out of this renewal is an agreement for 10 years between the communities and Comcast,” Finnerty said.
Councilman Richard Brainerd said the issue has been before the City Council over the years and they can’t get parties to reach an agreement on a voluntary basis. “We can’t keep granting extensions,” he said.
Brainerd said he believes they have a commission to make these types of decisions.
Finnerty said a short-term extension will go through March and will give Comcast some time to look over the commission’s findings. He said there have been no proposals for further extensions, but the formal process that they are moving toward would get something done. He noted that issues almost always are resolved during the formal process.
Councilman Steve Wolgamot said, “This is a time of considerable uncertainty in this area. Technology is changing fast. How we get and transmit information is changing fast. Looking at those technical issues, I see this is a complicated issue and it’s not surprising that it will take a while to get it done … I’m okay with it taking some time.”
Ron Orlando, Comcast’s vice president of external affairs in the Twin Cities area, said, “We have no doubt the record will show in strong support, our renewal.” He said the company has met its obligations every year.
“We are delivering best-in-class TV service to your residents,” Orlando said. “It has been painted that we have not come to the table to provide you with the most up-to-date services, and I have to laugh at that. Everyone we serve in the Twin Cities has 1 gigabyte available to them right now.”
Orlando continued, “I still haven’t heard the response to how we’re not able to support the constituents of your city.”
Finnerty said the commission has found significant maintenance problems in its study, including cables loose on the grass and pole attachment issues. Commissioners asked Comcast to come up with solutions to those problems.
Orlando said there are harsh conditions during much of the year and that Comcast constantly works to fix what it can immediately.
Wolgamot said, “Specific things are not being done and one of them is that Comcast is not confidently and technically proving the service that is required.”
The council agreed that they need to honor the cable commission’s work and its assessment that Comcast’s franchise contract should not be renewed.
Mayor Marshall Judson said, “We want to do what’s in the best interest of the city, and if that means we have to cancel our current agreement so we can move on to the next one and get some negotiates, that’s fine. If there’s a better way to do it, then we want to know about it.”
Brainerd said he hopes the parties can reach an agreement and pointed out that bringing a moderator to the table can often help.
The current extension is set to expire at the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.