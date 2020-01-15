The Mahtomedi City Council at its. Jan. 7 meeting welcomed new Councilwoman Jane Schneeweis and gave a fond farewell to the person who swore her in, City Attorney Jay Karlovich.
Mayor Judson Marshall read a resolution honoring Karlovich for his 20 years of service to the city. Marshall said Karlovich, an attorney with the law firm of Levander, Gillen & Miller P.A. of South St. Paul, provided the city with excellent customer service. “He took the extra step to assist city staff,” City Administrator Scott Neilson said. Karlovich, who is moving out of state, was always accessible and gave sound counsel, Neilson said. “He played a major role in the successes we’ve had and will be missed.”
Karlovich, in his turn, described the Mahtomedi City Council and staff as professional and very efficient at providing services to its citizens. “It was always a pleasure working with council and staff. I’ll miss you, but I won’t miss winter,” he said.
The 2020 Mahtomedi City Council is made up of Mayor Judson Marshall and council members Richard Brainerd, Jeff Ledermann, Steve Wolgamot and Jane Schneeweis.
It was introductions all around as Mahtomedi Fire Chief Terry Fischer introduced two new full-time firefighter/emergency medical technicians (EMTs) Brian Ness and Mike Valento. The two new fire department employees had just successfully completed their six-month probationary periods and will see their compensation increased by one step. Ness and Valento didn't even wait until the end of their probationary period or even for the first council meeting to introduce themselves to their new council member, Schneeweis: The two new firefighter/EMT's were part of the team of first responders on scene when Schneeweis' husband, Bob, became injured after falling on ice. Their professionalism “made me proud of our response team,” she said.
In addition, the city will officially welcome a new accounting clerk at City Hall by acknowledging the successful completion of the six-month probationary period for Accounting Clerk Amy Labelle. She will also see her compensation increased by one step.
As required by Minnesota statute, council turned its first regular meeting of the month into an organizational meeting, figuratively shuffling chairs around.
Council appointed its members to various advisory committees: council president (Ledermann), liaisons to the Finance (Brainerd), Environmental (Ledermann), Parks (Schneeweis) and Planning (Marshall) commissions, Law Enforcement Services (Brainerd) and Personnel Committee (Wolgmot and Brainerd).
Council then appointed consultants in areas of accounting/auditing (CliftonLarsonAllen), legal (Levander, Gillen & Miller), engineering (WSB), fiscal consulting (Ehlers Investment Partners) and city planning (WSB).
As in other years, regular council meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Notable exceptions will be Tuesday, March 3 (changed to Monday, March 2, due to the nominating elections); Tuesday, Aug. 4 (changed to Monday, Aug. 3, due to Night to Unite) and Tuesday, Nov. 3 (changed to Monday, Nov. 2 due to the General Election). Council also approved its standing rules of procedure, based largely on Robert's Rules of Order.
Required legal announcements will be published in the White Bear Press, the city's official newspaper.
Designated depositories, which consist of eight financial institutions — all in accordance with state law — will be used according to their various specialties for the city's financial needs.
Council appointed liaisons to neighboring communities: Willernie (Wolgamot), Dellwood (Schneeweis), Grant (Marshall), White Bear Lake (Marshall and Neilson), Birchwood Village (Wolgamot), Pine Springs (Ledermann), Century College (Brainerd), Mahtomedi School District (Marshall) and Washington County (Marshall and Neilson).
Due to the number of advisory commission positions scheduled to expire this spring, council authorized city staff to advertise to fill those vacant seats. In the event that the people currently holding those seats don't wish to renew their appointments, citizens of Mahtomedi will be invited to apply for the two potential openings coming up on the Parks Commission, four openings on the Planning Commission, four openings on the Environmental Commission and five openings on the Finance Commission.
In other action, the council:
• Created a part-time accounting clerk position and gave city staff permission to advertise. The part-time position will average 20 hours per week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Duties will be the same as the full-time accounting clerk, with ability to assist with both utility billing and administrative and finance support. With the retirement of office personnel last summer, City Hall office support staff will decrease from four full-time equivalents (FTE) to 3.5 FTE’s. The four office positions include city clerk, accounting clerk, office assistant and administrative support specialist. The part-time accounting clerk will take the place of a full-• Approved the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) mileage rate of 57.5 cents per mile for personal vehicle use, effective Jan. 1. City employees don’t use personal vehicles very much, but the city would like to compensate for that use.
• Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing on Feb. 4 about the city’s street reconstruction plan and the issuance of bonds. The city will prepare a plan for reconstruction of streets in the city over the next five years; the city would issue general obligation bonds to finance the cost of street reconstruction activities described in the plan.
• Approved an agreement with Northeast Youth and Family Services to meet the needs of at-risk youth and families. The budgeted annual amount for 2020 is $14,015.
• Approved construction pay voucher No. 3 for the Lake Links and Forest Avenue Streetcar Trails Project in the amount of $32,829.62 to Sunram Construction.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
