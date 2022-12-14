The bad news is that the Mahtomedi city budget for 2023 will increase by 8.7%, and the tax bill for a median-valued home will increase by 11.1%. The good news is that although the Mahtomedi general fund budget will increase by $600,274, the tax increase on a median-valued home is projected at $151.42.

The Mahtomedi general fund budget will increase from $6.9 million in 2022 to $7.5 million in 2023. The city tax levy will increase over last year’s by approximately 10.7% to $5.9 million. 

