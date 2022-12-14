The bad news is that the Mahtomedi city budget for 2023 will increase by 8.7%, and the tax bill for a median-valued home will increase by 11.1%. The good news is that although the Mahtomedi general fund budget will increase by $600,274, the tax increase on a median-valued home is projected at $151.42.
The Mahtomedi general fund budget will increase from $6.9 million in 2022 to $7.5 million in 2023. The city tax levy will increase over last year’s by approximately 10.7% to $5.9 million.
Following the annual truth-in-taxation budget presentation and hearing at its Dec. 6 meeting, the Mahtomedi City Council (by a 4-0 vote; Council Member Lilly Melander was absent) approved the 2023 annual city budget and the city’s 2023-2027 capital improvement plan. The council also passed a resolution approving the proposed tax levy for 2023 and cancellation of the debt levy for taxes payable in 2023.
The increases in the city budget are largely due to increased public safety costs. These include increases in ambulance expenses, costs associated with additional full-time firefighter/EMT’s on staff and cost increases passed on by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for policing. Debt service will also increase slightly in 2023.
On the city’s expenditure pie chart, the public safety slice makes up 32.3% of the pie, while debt service makes up 23.5% of the pie.
On the revenue side, the taxes the city levies on its citizens make up 79.2% of the pie.
Higher home values throughout the city are also responsible for increases in city taxes on everyone’s property tax bill. The city actually saw the tax rate decrease, as the cost of running the city is spread out over more property owners who foot the tax bill, said Finance Director Scott Schaefer via Zoom. Mahtomedi’s 2023 tax rate of 34.380% is a decrease of 12.1% from 2022, when the tax rate was 39.119.
The median-valued home in 2022 valued at $353,300 is now valued at $439,850 for 2023, a 24.5% increase in market value over the past year. This new valuation results in an 11.1% increase in the city portion of the property tax bill of $151.42, to $1,512.38.
In addition to the general fund, the city also considers annual budgets for its enterprise funds (water, sewer, storm water, equipment/building replacement and park funds). The utility funds (water, sewer and storm water) will all require increases in expenditures for 2023. Utility rates will increase by 3% to 4% this coming year so the three funds can continue to support necessary capital improvements and system repairs.
The parks capital improvement plan reflects $1.4 million in improvements planned for the next five years.
The capital improvement plan is also an important part of the annual budget $17,775,000 in improvements are planned between 2023 and 2027.
For those suffering palpitations over capital improvement plan sticker shock, Council Member Richard Brainerd reminded the public that, “it’s five years and it’s a plan. It’s not cast in stone.”
Other action from the Dec. 6 Mahtomedi City Council meeting:
Certain fees around the city will also increase in 2023, after council conducted a public hearing and approved an ordinance adopting the 2023 fee schedule as part the city’s annual review and update. Notable increases include ambulance transport rates and equipment rental rates. Assessment rates will increase by about 5.7%.
Council approved three fund transfers to keep balances at recommended levels.
Most of the city’s contracted providers and their pay rates are approved at the first meeting of the new year, but the rate schedule for the city’s engineering firm, WSB, is usually approved in December each year. The firm will provide professional engineering and design services for the city at a wide range of hourly rates, from $68 per hour for an engineering technician to $235 per hour for a senior principal or senior associate engineer.
Council also approved a contract for audit services for 2023 with CliftonLarsonAllen at an estimated cost of $39,400 for the year.
The city has been awarded as much as $44,000 in grant funding from the Metropolitan Council to develop policies and regulations that aim to minimize climate impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving natural resources. The funds will be used to take care of city trees; create green stormwater infrastructure guidelines; reduce impervious surfaces, such as parking areas; and clear the way to install feasible wind energy conversion systems.
Council also passed a resolution of support for the city’s application for a 2023 MnDOT grant under its active transportation grant program to be used for the trail project located adjacent to Briarwood Avenue between Quail Street and the border with the city of Grant. The project is in the city’s capital improvement plan for 2024.
The Lake Links Trail will be lighted this winter, after council approved payment to Killmer Electric in the amount of $30,020 for the lighting.
The snow is here, and so is the ice. The city is ready with the hockey rinks, after council approved a cooperative services agreement with Mahtomedi Youth Hockey, Yardworks and Mahtomedi School District 832 for the outdoor rinks at 55 Briarwood Avenue. There is no change in the city’s responsibilities relating to this agreement, and the payment remains $12,000. The outdoor rinks include three ice hockey rinks, a warming house, a parking area and a small building at the south side of the parking lot.
The property owner at 331 Park Avenue will now be able to subdivide and develop the land, after council formally vacated a drainage and utility easement on the property. A new storm sewer was installed elsewhere on the property, and the old perpetual storm sewer and maintenance agreement were rendered inactive, such that the old easement was also made redundant, said City Engineer John Sachi.
Century Avenue will soon become a county state aid highway following action by MnDOT to conclude the “turnback” process. Washington County requested that Mahtomedi appoint a council member and an alternate to attend three or four meetings during a study period of 12 to 18 months. Brainerd will represent council, and Council Member Luke Schlegel will serve as alternate. “I like having a coalition to work with the counties, because we do have a vested interest,” Brainerd said.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
LORETTA B. HARDING is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.