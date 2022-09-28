Most people expected their city budget and levy to increase after a year of hearing about inflation and astonishing home sale prices.
Mahtomedi’s general fund revenues and expenditures are proposed to increase by 8.69% compared with the 2022 budget, with revenues and matching expenditures to top $7.5 million. One year ago, the city budget was $6.9 million.
During his presentation at the Sept. 20 City Council meeting, Finance Director Scott Schaefer said that increases in public safety were responsible for most of the expenditure increases. Ambulance costs increased by about 42% to $245,642; additional full-time firefighters pushed fire department costs up by 7.08% to $36,458; and contractual operating costs of Washington County Sheriff's Office coverage increased by 11% to $66,950, he said.
The financial figures are the result of a joint Sept. 15 meeting between council and the Finance Commission.
More numbers coming out of that meeting include the 2023 general fund tax levy, proposed to be $4.1 million, a 15.15% increase from 2022. The 2023 special levy (debt service combined with a Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, contribution increase) is proposed to be $1.8 million, a 0.11% decrease from 2022.
The total proposed city levy (a combination of the general fund tax levy and the special levy) is $5.9 million, a 10.72% increase from 2022.
Mahtomedi’s median home market values increased almost 25% for payable 2023 property taxes.
The owner of a median-value home in Mahtomedi, which is now $439,850, can expect to pay $1,512 in city taxes in 2023.
A $300,000 home this year was a $241,000 home last year and will see taxes increase by 12.39%, or by $114. A $400,000 home in 2022 is now valued at $500,000 and will see taxes increase 9.7%, or by $152.
Council voted 3-0 (Mayor Judson Marshall and Council Member Lilly Melander were absent) to approve the preliminary 2023 general fund budget.
The preliminary 2023 general fund budget and levy must be submitted to Washington County by Sept. 30 for certification, and the final budget must be approved and certified in December. In the meantime, the city may lower the proposed levy adopted in September, but may not legally increase it when it establishes the final certified levy in December.
Council scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at City Hall to consider the final budget. Council also scheduled a public hearing for the 2023-2027 capital improvement plan for 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at City Hall.
In other action from the Mahtomedi City Council Sept. 20 meeting:
Expect to see more electronic signs around town after council approved an ordinance amendment to Chapter 11 of the City Code, specifically Chapter 11.01, Section 10.7 Signs. Council added an opportunity for electronic signs in the Parkland, Public and Conservation Districts. The city will now allow electronic changeable copy or electronic graphic display signs in districts other than business districts with a conditional use permit (CUP).
A request from Mahtomedi Public Schools for approval to install an electronic display sign at 1520 Mahtomedi Avenue was already on the books before council took action on the electronic signs ordinance amendment. Therefore, the district became the first customer to apply for a CUP to update a portion of its existing monument sign to become an electronic LED digital graphic display. The district is upgrading its signage to have an easier and warmer way to change the messages in its lettering cabinet during the winter weather and snowpack. Majestic Pines and St. Jude of the Lake churches have also applied for a CUP to install electronic signs.
The city will be writing off $103,906.98 in uncollected ambulance receivables from 2012-2016 after collection efforts have been exhausted.
There are unpaid bills the city can collect, however. After a public hearing, council passed a resolution ordering certification of unpaid utility bills, according to Minnesota Statutes, for collection with payable 2023 property taxes. On Sept. 7, letters were sent to 153 property owners whose utility accounts were delinquent to the tune of $160,301. These property owners were asked to pay their bills in full or appear before council at the Sept. 20 meeting. The 2022 unpaid utility bills are the highest amount in the past four years, with 2020 a distant second at $139,445.
If all goes according to plan, those responsible for paying for the new CSAH 12 (Wildwood Road) will already be driving on it by the time they are called on to open their wallets. Council passed a resolution calling for and ratifying an assessment hearing on the CSAH 12 Improvement Project, from Century Avenue to Mahtomedi Avenue, to be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Hall. Property owners on the assessment rolls will be assessed a total of $197,239.72 for the project.
Council passed a resolution calling for and ratifying an assessment hearing on the 2022 Street Improvement Project, to be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Hall. Property owners on portions of Warner Avenue, Maple Street and Locust Street are on the assessment rolls. The cost of the project was $1.1 million, and the total amount of the proposed assessments are approximately $174,182.
Council approved a firefighter 90-day leave of absence request.
The Mahtomedi Fire Department organizational management and staffing study from Baker Tilly (formerly Springsted) was also approved. The cost of the study is $39,515, financing of which will be split between the fire and ambulance budgets. Council members expressed a desire to view a presentation of the study.
The Jessie Tomme Salon at 92 Mahtomedi Avenue is up to date in its official paperwork, after council approved a massage business license for salon owner Rhianon Nelson and a therapist license for Calvaleigh Rasmussen. The action is now a requirement for establishments offering massage services in the city, after city passed an ordinance licensing massage therapists earlier this year.
The city is paying its construction bills, after council approved construction pay voucher No. 3 in the amount of $352,674.81 to OMG Midwest for the 2022 Street Improvement Project.
Expect Lincolntown Avenue and Birchwood Road to undergo major work in 2023, after council passed a resolution supporting the Lincolntown Avenue Drainage Project. This new version of the project includes improvements along Birchwood Road, which were added during the summer. The resolution is necessary as part of the required DNR permit for the storm sewer work because the project involves a DNR-protected body of water. The ponds along Lincolntown Avenue are protected ponds. Plans and specifications are complete, and bids will be solicited shortly after permit approval. The project is designed to reduce flooding from the ponds.
Council approved quotes from Midwest Fence and Barnum Companies for replacements and repairs to the 13-year-old gate at the Public Works Department. The repairs will cost $16, 423.
The city will stay on top of its sewer work obligations, after council approved construction pay voucher No. 2 (Final) to Insituform Technologies in the amount of $12,024.75 for the sanitary sewer lining project.
The paperwork for the minor subdivision at 331 Park Avenue is now in, and council passed a resolution approving the action.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
