The Mahtomedi City Council conducted its annual Truth and Taxation hearing Dec. 1.
As happens every year, the hearing was sandwiched between a budget presentation from Finance Director Scott Schaefer and council's unanimous approval of the final 2021 budget.
At the same time, council also approved the 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan in the amount of $11.3 million, approved the proposed tax levy for 2021 and canceled the debt levy in the amount of approximately $1.9 million for taxes payable in 2021.
The proposed 2021 general fund budget is approximately $6.79 million. This total includes the debt service transfer of $1.9 million.
General fund expenditures of $6.8 million represent an increase of slightly more than $532,000, or about 8.5%, over 2020.
What will the city be spending taxpayer money on? Notable increases in the budget were brought about by transfers to other funds for debt service requirements in the amount of about $414,000, or 27.6%; to the street lighting department for planned streetscape improvements amounting to $26,500, or 45.7%, and to the administration department for a planned document imaging and retention project amounting to $27,000, or a 4.3% increase.
Expenditures of $6.8 million is made up of debt service at $1.9 million, or 28.2% of the expenditure pie; public safety at $1.9 million, or 27.7%; running the government at $1.2 million or 18%, and public works at just short of $716,000 or 10.5%. The other important pieces of the expenditure pie are parks, fixed asset replacement and contingency funds.
By law, municipalities must present a balanced budget. Therefore, the 2021 general fund revenues are proposed to increase by about 8.5% to $6.79 million. The debt levy represents about 77.7% of that increase, or about $414,000 of the total revenue increase.
In September, the council approved the preliminary 2021 budget. The preliminary tax levy was certified Sept. 30 at slightly more than $5.21 million but was reduced by $20,000 at the Oct. 20 joint meeting between council and its finance commission, Schaefer said. The proposed tax levy is now $5.19 million, which is still an increase of about 7.5% from 2020.
The median-value home in Mahtomedi of $346,400 in 2020 is anticipated to increase in value by 4.7% to $362,700 in 2021. That home will pay $1,333 in payable 2021 city taxes, or $112 monthly.
In other action, council:
• Following a presentation from City Engineer Nick Guilliams and public hearing, passed a resolution ordering Phase 4 East-Historic District Improvements and authorizing the preparation of final plans and specifications, the advertisement for bids and the preparation of the preliminary proposed assessment roll for pending assessment reporting purposes. The project is expected to cost $2.6 million with the larger part of costs funded by street improvement funds. The project will involve reconstructed roads with new pavement and aggregate base on Spruce Street from TH 244 to Tamarack Street; on Rose Street from TH 244 to Tamarack Street; on Quail Street from TH 244 to Briarwood Avenue; on Tamarack Street from Spruce Street to Quail Street and on East Shore Avenue from TH 244 to Juniper Street. Work includes existing water main replacement, minor sanitary sewer replacement and upgrades to the existing storm sewer. Special assessments will contribute $468,000 to the costs. Bids for the project will be opened in February; construction is planned for summer 2021, and the assessment hearing is anticipated to take place in the fall.
• After a public hearing, approved an ordinance adopting an annual fee schedule, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 462.353,4A. Proposed increases for the 2021 fee schedule impact rates for ambulance transport, city equipment rentals, utilities, city facility rentals, and assessments. Water meter and accessory prices were updated for 2021, along with building construction and electrical permits.
• Passed a resolution authorizing preliminary support of conduit revenue bonds to finance a multifamily housing development in the amount of $10.5 million and taking certain actions with respect to the Lincoln Place and Vadnais Highlands housing projects. On Nov. 17, council held a joint meeting with the Finance Commission to discuss the scope of the project and the request for conduit financing.
• Approved an agreement with Washington County to transfer Mahtomedi Avenue from Washington County to the city of Mahtomedi. In the 1950's, the state gave Mahtomedi Avenue, from Stillwater Road (CSAH 12) to Mahtomedi Avenue (TF244), to Washington County. Although the city has been plowing and maintaining this road during most of that period, the county recently became aware that the road was part of its jurisdiction. During road improvements along CSAH 12, the county milled and overlaid this section of roadway, and the city had new water main installed over this segment.
• Approved a resolution accepting cash gifts for the fire department. The city of Pine Springs donated $9,655 to the department and was publicly thanked by council members. The gifts will be used to purchase two Motorola APX 6000 Series portable radios for the fire department.
• Passed a resolution for a pension benefit level increase for the Mahtomedi Fire Department, with no budgetary impact to the city. The department asked council to increase the vested members' pension from $5,200 per year of service to $6,100 per year of service. The pension benefit level increase will be effective Jan. 1. The previous pension increase of $300 was implemented in 2016. Schaefer noted that the Mahtomedi Statewide Volunteer Pension Plan is well funded, and the increase was recommended.
• Heard an update from Public Works Director Bob Goebel that four deer were harvested halfway through the Nov. 30 – Dec. 1 hunt on city-owned property, sponsored by Birchwood Village and the Metro Bowhunters Resource Base.
• Scheduled a joint work session with the Planning Commission for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 to discuss zoning updates.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road, or by videoconference.
