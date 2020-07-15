Mahtomedi beaches update

At its July 7 meeting, the Mahtomedi City Council unanimously authorized City Administrator Scott Neilson to reopen Mahtomedi Beach at a date to be determined for a limited number of users. The number of people allowed at the beach will be computed by Neilson and Public Works Director Bob Goebel.
Mahtomedi's beaches were opened on June 13 and closed again on June 30 after a large number of visitors using the beach didn't follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
The city administrator was also authorized to hire one or more attendants to staff the beach. The beach "host" will have the authority to turn people away if the beach is at capacity. The beach will also be staffed by a lifeguard who will not perform any function other than usual water safety duties.
The Public Works Department will install signage indicating that the dock is for lifeguard use only and that CDC guidelines such as social distancing will be expected. Signs will say that if CDC measures are not maintained the beach will be closed.
Public works was given permission to buy disposable face masks, hand sanitizer and any other items necessary to ensure the safety of the lifeguards and users of the beach.
Public restrooms on the beach will be open and cleaned throughout the day.
The temporary fencing will remain in place and a gate will allow entry onto the beach. The temporary no parking signs will remain in place, and the parking lot will remain open.
Loretta Harding
